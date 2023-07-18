Having Not Believed Jeffrey Jordan Was His Son, Michael Jordan Later Claimed He Would Stick His Tongue Out Like Him: “My Little Son Does It Now”

Michael Jordan became a larger-than-life icon in the 1990s. During his decade of dominance in the NBA, Jordan was the model of perfection. There was a reason, the ad that he did said, “Be like Mike.” What people saw in Jordan immediately became a culture for youths, especially basketball fans. Even his habit of sticking his tongue out became a thing among basketball players. Sticking the tongue out became such a big deal that even his son Jeffrey picked up the habit from his father.

Interestingly, when Jordan had his firstborn, he didn’t believe that he was his son. Perhaps even worse was the fact that he got Juanita, his then-wife to have a paternity test. However, after the paternity test confirmed him as the father, he accepted Jeffrey as his son.

The real story behind Michael Jordan sticking his tongue out

Jordan was on The Arsenio Hall Show in 1990 and talked in detail about his life in the NBA and outside. When Hall asked him about the background story of sticking his tongue out. Jordan, although he seemed embarrassed, said that it was something that he picked up from his father as a kid. For the six-time NBA champion, it became so natural that whenever he tries not to do it, it felt unnatural. This is what Jordan said on the show.

“It’s unconscious habit and I picked up from my father. Being a little kid you watch your father work. He stick his tongue out. I took it up and made a habit of my own and now I can’t stop it. I have tried…it just doesn’t work.”

He also added that his father still sticks his tongue whenever he is working. That is not it, MJ also revealed that his son Jeffrey has picked up the same habit and tries to emulate him. “My little does it now…with his basketball,” said MJ.

Jeffrey Jordan tried his hand at basketball but failed

Jeffrey saw his father receiving media attention and enjoying fame. He followed in his father’s footsteps and started to be like him at a very young age. He not only picked up the habit of sticking his tongue out, but he also tried picking up basketball. But soon he realized that it was not his thing. This is what Jeffrey said at the Nike All-America Camp in 2005.

“I want to show that I belong here, I guess I’m not the top one or two or three or four players in my state, but I want to show that I can play here and that I’m not just a name.”

He got into the University of Illinois in 2007 with a major in Psychology and played basketball there. However, in 2009, he left basketball but came back the same year. He transferred to the University of Florida and played there with his younger brother. Jeffrey wanted to prove himself and he was under constant scrutiny from the media. In January 2012, Jordan left the UCF team for personal reasons.