“The Philadelphia 76ers are calling Ben Simmons damaged goods”: Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes blame locker room and front office for standoff with disgruntled Rich Paul client

Ben Simmons’ future in Philadelphia has dominated the NBA news circuit all offseason, but over the past few days, it finally reached a point of no return.

The former Rookie of the Year has made it quite clear that he does not want to play for the 76ers again. This has kickstarted many trade rumors among fans and ex-players alike.

Ben Simmons can be blamed for his on-court display, especially in the playoffs last year. Even after all that, he still has very valid reasons to ask for a trade.

76ers coach Doc Rivers and All-Star teammate Joel Embiid threw Ben Simmons under the bus after last year’s playoffs, and the 6’11 guard isn’t willing to let that slide.

Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes on the 76ers and Ben Simmons situation

Former NBA players Gilbert Arenas and Matt Barnes commented on the Simmons situation on the “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” show for Fubo Sports Thursday.

Matt Barnes hopes that a change in scenery for the 3-time All-Star might help him to discover himself.

Former All-Star Gilbert Arenas actually sided with the guard, mentioning that 76ers failed the 2016 First Overall Pick all along. Gilbert Arenas goes on to say:

“You have a product, you don’t want the product anymore, right? So, what you try to do is you try to damage the products to the world, so Ben Simmons can’t shoot, he don’t work out you say everything that you need to get rid of him, but then you wonder why the buyer – the next team – don’t want him.”

Arenas clearly knows what he is talking about, but even then, Ben Simmons has received hate from the fans. They are of the opinion that he doesn’t work on the flaws in his game and try to improve.

Why hasn’t Ben Simmons been traded?

Sometime after the 76ers playoff defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, the Sixers had trade talks with numerous teams. Several teams made what they believed were legitimate offers.

The 76ers would like to trade him, but only for a haul they believe can compensate with how they value the 25-year-old and two-time All-Defense selection.

It became clear the 76ers’ asking price for Simmons was fairly steep. Philadelphia was looking for a premium return whether it was a star player, multiple first-round picks or both.

So far, a deal hasn’t happened. Until it does, both parties will remain in a stalemate.

Right now, it doesn’t seem like Simmons and the Sixers can make peace. Hopefully, he can fulfill his untapped potential wherever he goes next.

