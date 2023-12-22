“Just Realized Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Isn’t A 100”: Chet Holmgren Refuses To Believe His Thunder Teammate’s 2K Rating

The recent movements in the NBA 2K24 player ratings left Chet Holmgren disappointed for a particular reason. The Oklahoma City Thunder star could not wrap his head around the current rating of his teammate, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 21-year-old’s visible frustration made the headlines as he even talked about it publicly.

Shai possesses a rating of 95 within the game following his recent hikes in the past two months. After the launch of the 2K24, the Canadian was initially rated at 93 which saw an increase by plus one in November. Yesterday, a similar increment took place once again for him to eventually land on his current rating.

Yet, Holmgren seemed unsatisfied as he expected a better outcome for the 25-year-old from the game’s season movement feature. The center expressed his surprise on X (formerly Twitter) as his words caught the attention of the followers. “I just realized Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] isn’t a 100 on 2k, what r we doing,” Chet declared openly.

A major reason behind his statement is the unbelievable consistency of Gilgeous-Alexander since the start of the campaigns. Averaging 30.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, the 6’6″ star has been shooting 53.4% from the field in the regular season. With a total of seventeen 30-point games already, his endeavors have helped his franchise achieve the second spot on the Western Conference table.

Thus, Chet’s demand has a certain volume attached to it considering Shai’s improved rating only ranks him as the eighth highest-rated player in the game. Alongside this, it put forward the close bond between the Thunder youngsters as the organization’s rebuild seems to become a success. With the players trusting each other’s abilities on and off the court, the development of the young core remains on the right track.

Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander good enough to be a 100-rated 2K24 star?

Despite Holmgren’s noble intentions, the chances of Shai becoming a 100-rated player in the NBA 2K24 remains highly unlikely. The highest-rated star in the game remains last season’s Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic with 98. With the same rating, Joel Embiid, the reigning MVP of the league, has secured the second spot on the list. This puts in perspective how difficult it is for the players to climb up the ladder.

In fact, Shaquille O’Neal remains to this day, the only NBA player ever with an overall rating of 100 in the video game. The 7’1 center achieved the feat in NBA 2K following a championship win while simultaneously securing the Finals MVP award. During that phase, Shaq led the league in field goal percentage while averaging 27.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3 assists in the regular season and 30.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in the post-season.

Thus, Gilgeous-Alexander has a steep mountain to climb to make his teammate’s wish come true. With the Oklohoma-based organization finding its feet with time, the possibility looms in the corner. Yet, the obstacles to achieving the objective remain formidable.