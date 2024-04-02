“Find Him Hard to Play with”: Skip Bayless Questions Joel Embiid’s Ability to Improve Teammates

The entire NBA and the Eastern Conference, in particular, is gearing up for the return of Joel Embiid. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar has been sidelined since January 30 because of a meniscus injury, for which he underwent surgery in February. However, recent reports have indicated that the 2023 NBA MVP is likely to suit up for the 76ers before the season ends. But FS1 host Skip Bayless isn’t that thrilled about Embiid’s return after his prolonged hiatus.

Advertisement

The 76ers have struggled this season in the absence of their superstar player. They are 14-27 without Embiid on the roster this season, per StatMuse. Even though they are still 8th in the Eastern Conference with a 40-35 record, the Sixers’ chances of making it deep into the postseason isn’t looking good despite Embiid’s imminent return. During a segment on UNDISPUTED earlier today, Skip Bayless explained why he is prepared to downplay the 76ers’ playoff potential despite the return of their centerpiece, who was the MVP frontrunner before his injury.

Advertisement

“I find him [Embiid] hard to play with. I’m not sure he makes his teammates better because you kind of play through him…He’s kind of a solo act in the middle of floor,” Bayless told the UNDISPUTED crew. “I don’t see the Sixers doing much of anything. I don’t think they’re gonna make any noise. It’s too late,” the 72-year-old predicted.

While there’s no doubt that Philly is a much better team with Embiid on the roster, Bayless’ point has some merit. There’s no doubt that Embiid can lead a team to a top spot in the Eastern Conference, averaging outlandish numbers. But he is yet to prove himself on the ultimate stage. The 30-year-old has never spearheaded his team to the NBA Finals despite his immense potential as a scorer.

Now Embiid is not a guard like LeBron James or Stephen Curry. So it’s difficult for him to ‘make his teammates better’, like Bayless puts it. However, the marker of a great player is that he always finds a way to enhance his teammates’ skill set and potential. In fact, that’s one of the major things Michael Jordan and LeBron James are celebrated for. Superstars like Hakeem Olajuwon, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic, among others, have shown how it’s possible to enhance your teammates’ output as a frontcourt player. Now Embiid has to figure out a way to do it before he falters again in the postseason.

Advertisement

The 76ers’ postseason hopes

The 76ers didn’t start the season with favorable conditions after James Harden’s trade demands threatened to destabilize the team’s season. However, they soon recovered and were looking like a legitimate title contender mid-way through the season. However, Embiid’s injury again thwarted their progress.

Philly has a lot of talented players in the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Kyle Lowry, and Buddy Hield, among others. But Embiid will need to find his rhythm back with the team to rediscover their tandem ahead of the playoffs.

Embiid’s history of injuries has shown that it’s difficult to plan a ‘perfect playoff campaign’ with him at the helm. Therefore, the Sixers will be looking to go for the kill this postseason instead of waiting around for another year to get everything in place. With Embiid already 30, Philadelphia has to make the most of him while he’s still healthy, because there’s no guarantee that the seven-time All-Star will be able to sustain himself throughout an entire season and a postseason in the coming years.