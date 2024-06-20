Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics overcame endless odds to be crowned as the NBA champions. Defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games, Tatum’s son Deuce has been a part of his father’s journey since he came into this world. But seeing Deuce and Jayson during the championship celebrations begs the question: Is Jayson Tatum A Single Dad?

Jayson Tatum had a son with his high school ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell back in 2017. Both Tatum and Lachell welcomed Jayson “Deuce” Christopher Tatum Jr. when the Celtics star was just in his rookie year with the team.

Witnessing JT celebrate his first NBA championship with his son was a heartwarming sight to see. However, Deuce’s mother, Toriah Lachell was nowhere to be seen and has often stayed out of the limelight.

Tatum had his son out of wedlock, and both Jayson and Loriah co-parent Deuce, which does make the Boston Celtics star a single dad. Another factor that confirms Tatum being a single father is there is no romantic involvement between him and his son’s mother. However, Lachell does help Tatum out from time to time with parenting duties.

Jayson Tatum is one of those stars in the NBA that likes to keep his private life private. Not only is there barely any information about Toriah Lachell, Tatum is rumored to be dating British singer, Ella Mai, and yet fans have rarely seen the two out together in public.

A Redditor who is a Boston resident went on to confirm things about Jayson Tatum’s private life involving both Toriah Lachell and Ella Mai.

“Yeah, they’re not together but they’re active co-parents and she doesn’t want to be part of the Tatum/Celtics limelight. Deuce is in ‘No Books No Ball’ and shes always around those events/games. Mad nice and normal. Tatum also seems pretty private about that stuff b/c he’s been dating Ella Mai for years now and you rarely see them out and about either.”

Why did Jayson Tatum hide his girlfriend’s pregnancy?

Amid his final few weeks with Duke, Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend informed him about the pregnancy. Tatum, who had planned out his next few years of graduating from Duke and making it into the league was just handed a shocking revelation.

During an interview with Graham Bensinger, Jayson Tatum admitted being selfish at first as he was more focused on getting drafted than being a father. He also revealed why he chose to keep his girlfriend’s pregnancy a secret from everyone.

“I didn’t want it to impact where I got drafted. I thought if teams knew I was about to have a kid, they were going to think I wasn’t focused and that they wouldn’t pick me. So, I was terrified, I didn’t want anybody to know, which was extremely selfish.”

Tatum credited his mother for helping put his mind at ease when he was freaking out over having a kid at such an early age. But when asked how having Deuce impacted his life, Tatum said, “He made me grow up faster.”

“Seeing him come to all the games and practice, watch me work out. You know, he motivates me to be the best player, the best father, the best role model that I could be.”

It is natural for someone who is still in his teens to be stressed and anxious when informed that he is going to be a father. But despite all those feelings, Jayson Tatum has been fulfilling his duties as a dad and a role model for Deuce as he grows up.