Kai Cenat Drops Massive 1 Million Subs LeBron James Update Amid ‘Mafiathon 3’

Kai Cenat may have just made his biggest announcement yet. As ‘Mafiathon 3’ takes the world of live-streaming by storm, he’s revealed something rather extraordinary involving LeBron James, or rather, something the Lakers star will be a part of when he hits a million subscribers. By the looks of it, Cenat isn’t too far away from the goal either.

These ‘Mafiathons’ have become a fan favorite in recent times. They are month-long live streams, where Cenat has brought famous personalities, including NBA stars like Kyrie Irving and Andre Iguodala, over. Even LeBron’s son, Bryce, has been in a previous Mafiathon.

Cenat is currently hosting the third and final installment of this unique stream and declared that LeBron would be a part of it when he achieves his milestone of a million Twitch subscribers. It also seems that LeBron will have to head over to Cenat’s house with a pair of razors.

The Twitch star stated that when he gets to his magic number, he will have his head shaved off. The person who will have to honor of completing the task for him? None other than the four-time NBA champion, who’s heading into his 23rd NBA season.

“Once we hit a million, the person who will be shaving my head will be LeBron James,” Cenat announced to his chat, with unparalleled enthusiasm. An hour into his massive stream, he already hit 100k subscribers. Cenat has a wonderful head of hair, and it seems fans cannot wait to see James shave it all off.

James and Cenat have known each other for a while, but James made an official commitment to appear on a stream when they met at Fanatics Fest a couple of months ago. “Would you ever come on a-a official stream?” Cenat asked James, to which the four-time champion said, “For sure. It’s time. We got time.”

The two joked about playing Madden, and Cenat told James that he would ‘beat his a**.’ James just laughed and replied, “Nah, you ain’t gon do that.” James was once ranked top 250 in Madden, so Cenat may have just been trash-talking him to get him to commit.

Before the duo formed a bond, the streamer took part in a live panel at the fest alongside Maverick Carter, Tom Brady, James, and Victor Wembanyama. He was clearly starstruck by the company and even joked about it on stage.

“I ain’t gon lie,” he said. “Maverick, forget all that, I’m with LeBron James! I’m with LeBron James! Hold on. I tried to hold it in, but I’m not bout to act like I’m not next to Tom Brady! LeBron James and Wemby! Yo! I ain’t gon lie, I don’t know how I’m here right now.”

It’s clear that even Cenat’s usually loud personality will be a little starstruck when he sees James again on his stream, and the world will be eager to watch what the two giants get up to.