“Kanye West had a better Giannis verse than Drake!”: NBA Twitter debates which rapper had the better reference to Bucks superstar on recent releases

Kanye West and Drake have released their latest albums in quick succession. Both works have bars that reference Giannis Antetokounmpo, and NBA Twitter has a lot to say about it.

What a summer Giannis Antetokounmpo has had. From being labeled a choker at the start of the postseason to winning the championship and Finals MVP, he has seen it all. The superstar also suffered a traumatic injury scare in the Conference Finals but came back in dominating fashion to drop 50 points in the championship-clinching game.

Giannis had undergone a rough couple of years, where he just could not get his team over the line despite the Bucks being regarded as contenders.

His individual accolades were still pouring in, however, as he won 2 MVP trophies and a DPOY award for his regular-season performances. After a torrid experience in the postseason earlier, a championship was the best way to represent his efforts.

Just when bettering the peak of winning a ring seemed impossible, some legends in the rap game came in with their respects. Dropping an album after 2 years, Kanye West mentioned Giannis on his wildly-anticipated work Donda.

The rapper-producer included the following lines on his track “Junya” – “Let me be honest, I won with the bucks, boy, Let me Giannis, I won with the bucks, boy“.

Drake couldn’t be left far behind too, and in his recently released album “Certified Lover Boy”, Drake can be heard rapping, “Don’t move like a puto, Could at least keep it a buck like Antetokounmpo“.

A faction of NBA Twitter felt like the inclusion of Giannis on both tracks seemed a little forced

Kanye Drake 🤝🤝🤝🤝

Making surface level

references to

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Dillon Thompson (@DillandThompson) September 3, 2021

drake and kanye really throwing giannis around like divorced parents at a custody hearing lol — Jon Waltz (@JonWaltz) September 3, 2021

Drake > Kanye West in every way…from the features, the production, and down to the Giannis Antetokounmpo reference pic.twitter.com/gQ2uhzCnKZ — Matt Gajewski (@Matt_Gajewski) September 3, 2021

People going on about how drake shouted out Giannis like Kanye didn’t beat him to it lol — Mass Riccio (@Mass148) September 3, 2021

Getting shoutouts by both Drake and Kanye after winning the ring must feel spectacular. While we didn’t hear anything from Giannis on the bars mentioning him, fans all over social media had a lot to say about the matter.

Fans of both rappers are engaged in a heated debate that does not seem to be ending soon. What we can be sure about is that Giannis has definitely cemented his status as a celebrity now.