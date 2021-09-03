Basketball

“Kanye West had a better Giannis verse than Drake!”: NBA Twitter debates which rapper had the better reference to Bucks superstar on recent releases

"Kanye West had a better Giannis verse than Drake!": NBA Twitter debates which rapper had the better reference to Bucks superstar on recent releases
Kunal Das

Previous Article
“We will give it our best with Carlos" - Charles Leclerc optimistic of Ferrari supremacy this weekend at Zandvoort
Next Article
"I'm probably gonna hangout with Michael Jordan at his house in Fort Lauderdale": Dennis Rodman rubbishes rumors of a rift with the NBA GOAT
Latest NBA News
“Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest shooting big men to ever play in the NBA”: Former NBA Champion explained how guarding the Dallas big man was a “frustrating” task
“Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest shooting big men to ever play in the NBA”: Former NBA Champion explained how guarding the Dallas big man was a “frustrating” task

Former NBA Champ Nazr Mohammed explains how long-time Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was one…