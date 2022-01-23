“Kanye West is trying to put his differences with Michael Jordan behind him!”: The Rap icon is trying to persuade the Bulls legend for a business venture

Kanye West is short of one Jordan to start another Billion Dollar venture already having roped in Marcus Jordan and DJ Khaled.

Michael Jordan is the most successful businessman in the sports world, and Kanye West is the richest musician in the world. Both have earned much of their earnings through sneakers deals with two of the biggest brands in the business.

While Jordan and his brand “Air Jordan” are Nike’s line of exclusive sneakers and other sporting goods, West’s “Yeezy” is one of Adidas’ biggest labels. Known for his love of Air Jordans before 2013, when he started working with Nike’s rival for his sneakers line.

By 2015, when he formally declared his partnership, with his solo album “Facts” on which he infamously proclaimed “Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman.”

Jordan had nothing to say about the subject and has been killing Ye with his silence for years. West brought the feud back into the public eye last November during the second installment of his Drink Champs interview, claiming MJ was still upset over “Facts.”

West has publicly talked about his disappointment for his sour relationship with the NBA legend.

“Jordan still won’t meet with me,” West said. “I’m trying to meet with Michael Jordan, it’s like ‘Man, it’s a song, man.’”

But now he’s planning to persuade the 6-time NBA champ with the Bulls.

Kanye West is eyeing a collaboration with Nike and Jordan Brand 👀 https://t.co/B4PXNPfUVR pic.twitter.com/ucZk6mF9IZ — Rap-Up (@RapUp) January 22, 2022

Kanye West wants Michael Jordan to join him

Now the arguable GOAT of the rap industry wants to join forces with his counterpart in the Sports industry. West has plans of joining forces with MJ, already having junior Jordan and DJ Khaled on board.

While Jordan has yet to publicly acknowledge anything related to this venture like his beef with the rap artist, it will be one of the biggest partnerships in every space if these legends do agree to come along.

Knowing Jordan the businessman, it would be tough for the 6-time Finals MVP to turn down two of the biggest names in the music industry and also his son.