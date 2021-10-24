“Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards rose up and defeated the Pelicans 96-89”: The Timberwolves win their second consecutive game to start the 2021-22 season with a 2-0 record

Minnesota Timberwolves start their season strong with a 2-0 record.

It may only seem like 2 games into the season, but the Timberwolves have begun their season with a vigour previously unseen. Karl-Anthony Towns along with Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell had fairly decent outings. no perfect by any means, but they still closed out the game well. KAT had a bad game in terms of turnovers, but he had a very strong offensive game.

Anthony Edwards hasn’t missed a beat from last season, even having a noteworthy first game against the rockets where he asked the opposition coach to call a time-out. He really stuffed the stat sheet- almost having a double-double with 19 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. He was a monster on the defensive end too, with 4 steals. It may have just been the Pelicans, but wins like this build momentum.

GAME RECAP ⏪ Anthony Edwards filled it up tonight with 19 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, & three 3-pointers. 🔥 Wolves got the W over Pelicans, 96-89 🐺 pic.twitter.com/s5MndgBNpa — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) October 24, 2021

Karl-Anthony Towns is a superstar. Anthony Edwards is a superstar in the making.

KAT and ANT. Two absolute ballers and Minnesota Timberwolves have a very good young core built around them. D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley complete their main core, along with the experience of Patrick Beverley. Pat Bev, a regular minutes getter on the Clippers roster until last year provides that locker-room leadership that the Timberwolves were missing ever since Jimmy Butler moved away.

The Timberwolves did not have a good 20-21 season at all, ending their year with a 23-49 record, 13th best in their conference. They did however have a light of hope through- Anthony Edwards looked like a big-time asset, someone who could be a part of their franchise along with the young core they already had. He was in contention for Rookie of the year the whole of last season. The honor to LaMelo Ball, but Edwards had a solid case for himself too. KAT had a terrible year personally, losing his mother and a lot of close family members to COVD, but he looks back now, stronger than ever.

With D’Angelo back from Injury, and KAT and ANT playing like they are, the Timberwolves will look to have a good season under their belt. Coach Chris Finch should be a happy man if his team win games like this.