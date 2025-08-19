Karl-Anthony Towns Explains the Importance of Being Connected in Knicks’ Pursuit of a Championship

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) dunks against Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) in the fourth quarter during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Last month, the New York Knicks appointed two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown as the man to lead them into the future. Brown replaced Tom Thibodeau as the head coach, who was let go at the end of last season even though he’d led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a quarter of a century.

The incoming coach has reached out to team members in an effort to know them better, understand their ambitions and explain his plans for the future, so they may be aligned for the betterment of the franchise.

Knicks power forward, Karl-Anthony Towns was the latest to speak to Brown. He happily discussed their chat during his recent appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony.

“We never actually had a conversation with each other. So this was the first time we actually met, we actually got to speak, talk about the team, get to actually know each other,” Towns revealed.

“When you get into this, we have a chance to win a championship. It’s only going to happen if everyone’s connected, and everyone has to be fully invested in each other and into our goals. So, kind of just getting to know him, his people, the way he likes to play basketball, the way he likes to coach,” Towns added.



At this point, Carmelo Anthony asked Towns if the Knicks actually have it in them to win the championship this year or if he feels there is still a missing piece somewhere. Towns said he believes that the Knicks have already shown that they are championship material and asserted that their ascension to the top proved they have all that it takes.

KAT added that the Knicks’ team bonding is what makes them so special. “When your locker room is that connected and can’t be bothered by any of the outside noise and stuff, that’s when you have a championship team,” he noted with a hint of self-assurance in his tone.

Well, it certainly worked well last season. Hopefully, under Brown, the Knicks can push forward and take that final step.