Paul George Injury Report: Clippers Star’s Availability for Clash vs Timberwolves Revealed

The Los Angeles Clippers will be hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight after dropping their last game to the Milwaukee Bucks. In a battle between the third and the fourth seeds of the Western Conference, both teams have multiple players listed in the injury report for tonight’s matchup. Ahead of the high-profile matchup, fans will be wondering whether the Clippers will be able to avail the production of their All-Star forward Paul George and other stars.

The Clippers’ official injury report has listed Paul George’s availability for the game at Crypto.com Arena as “Questionable”. George’s chances of suiting up for tonight’s game will be a game-time decision as the 33-year-old deals with soreness in his left knee. George was absent from the team’s lineup when the Clippers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their most recent matchup. As a result, the Bucks were able to walk away with a 124-117 victory over the Clippers.

Apart from PG-13, All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard is another player who is doubtful for tonight’s game. Leonard will most probably be a game-time decision as well, as he deals with soreness in his left groin. To make matters worse for the Los Angeles side, Russell Westbrook will miss out on his sixth consecutive game due to a fracture in his left hand.

Paul George is second on the Clippers squad in terms of scoring. The 6’8 forward has been averaging 22.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 3.6 APG this season, on 45.8% shooting. George’s hands-on defense has also led him to average 1.4 steals per game. On the verge of missing out on three of their biggest stars, the Clips will rely on James Harden to get them over the Minnesota hump.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ Injury Report

The Los Angeles Clippers aren’t the only team coming into this matchup short-handed. As per the Wolves’ injury report, Minnesota will not have their star center Karl-Anthony Towns in the team’s lineup as he rehabilitates from a tear in his left meniscus.

As for the other star big man on the Timberwolves roster, Rudy Gobert’s availability for the Clippers matchup tonight is under question as well. Gobert may sit out of the game due to issues in his right hamstring. If the absence of Towns and Gobert weren’t alarming enough, Minnesota’s star guard Anthony Edwards’ status has been listed as ‘questionable’ as well. Edwards might not play in tonight’s matchup due to soreness in his left ankle.

Both teams have multiple stars listed as ‘out’ or ‘questionable’ for their matchup tonight. But then again, the team’s evaluation of the players’ injury before the game will determine who will be lacing up after all. Tune into the TNT Network at 10 PM ET to watch the Los Angeles Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.