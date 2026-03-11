Luka Doncic “Ready to Fight” for His Daughters as Custody Battle With Ex-Fiancee Anamaria Goltes Ensues

Being an NBA superstar is a dream for budding ballers, but there is a dark side to it. It often comes at the cost of a personal life, with relationships taking a hit, as Luka Doncic recently learned. He reportedly split with his long-time partner, Anamaria Goltes, and an ugly off-court battle may now be on the horizon for the Don.

This all stems from Doncic leaving the Lakers’ camp earlier this season to travel home for the birth of his second child, Olivia. ESPN reported that the Slovenian wanted to return to Los Angeles with Gabriela, their first daughter, so that she could accompany him to some games. This suggestion reportedly caused a rift.

Police were called to the hospital over the disagreement, although nothing serious took place. However, Goltes has since deleted all of her photos with Doncic from Instagram, and Doncic traveled back to the U.S. alone. He has reportedly not seen his daughters since. His ex-fiancée has also filed a petition seeking child support, along with attorney’s fees.

“I love my daughters more than anything and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement. Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can,” Doncic told ESPN.

Luka Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes have separated, per @espn. The Lakers star is in a custody battle over their two daughters in which he said the following: “I love my daughters more than anything and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the… pic.twitter.com/tacqeIDPpe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 10, 2026

It’s a super sad story for Doncic. One minute he’s on top of the world, a dad to two beautiful girls. The next, he’s in a custody battle with someone he spent most of his life with. The good thing is that ESPN added in its report that Doncic has always provided for Goltes and the girls, and his $165 million contract with the Purple and Gold will certainly help.

Doncic has already taken steps to prove that the fight for Olivia and Gabriela is all he cares about. His team filed an interim injunction in the Slovenian courts. Whatever happened at that hospital that caused the rift, it seems irreparable.

Again, this is the side of basketball stars that many people forget about. They are human. They battle just as many demons behind closed doors as anyone else. In fact, it is probably worse for someone like Doncic, who is so popular that it is almost impossible for him not to be hounded with questions about his personal life.

Another factor is how this situation could affect his game on the court. The Lakers currently hold the fifth seed in the competitive Western Conference and will do whatever it takes to stay healthy and avoid having to play the Spurs or the Thunder in the first round. Obviously, Doncic can separate what is happening off the court from what happens on it.

But this situation is heavier than Doncic’s day job. It is a love story coming to an end and the beginning of a brutal road ahead as he fights for his daughters. The hope is that everything works itself out so that everyone can find peace and the girls can still have their father in their lives.