NBA Analyst Chris Broussard Reveals Clippers Fear Something Worse Post Kawhi Leonard’s Tendinitis Report

Touted to be one of the favorites to win the chip this season, the LA Clippers find themselves in an unfortunate situation, given Kawhi Leonard’s health uncertainties. The two-time champion missed the entire 2021-22 season, coming off an ACL injury.

During Kawhi’s absence, the front office did everything possible in their realm of schemes to build a potential championship roster. GM Michael Winger wanted to provide The Klaw with all the necessary arsenal even before the two-time Finals MVP made his return.

To the fans’ delight, Kawhi would make his comeback in the Clippers’ season opener against arch-rivals Lakers, playing restricted minutes. Nonetheless, the former DPOY would not play back-to-back games to start the season. No surprises there, given the 31-year-old isn’t one to risk his rehab.

Also read: “Kawhi Leonard Has Made Nearly $1 Million a Game or $29K/min as a Clipper”: NBA Twitter Brings Forth The Klaw’s Heist as He Sits Out the Loss Against OKC Thunder

However, post playing the first 2-games, the Clippers superstar has been absent, with reports suggesting he’d suffered a setback to his knee injury.

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard provides an update on Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers have played 234-games since Kawhi arrived in his hometown of LA, out of which he’s played only 111-games. Whether it be load management or injuries, the five-time All-Star is yet to deliver for the Steve Ballmer franchise.

Making his comeback post an ACL injury, The Klaw has suffered a setback, something veteran analyst Chris Broussard provided further insight on during a segment of FS1’s First Things First. Stating how he cannot count on the Clippers superstar at this point, the former ESPN employee said.

“Now let me say this cause I talked to some people in the league about this. A week ago, they were fearing, they thought it was tendinitis, the Clippers. Now, there’s a fear that it’s worse.”

“I’ve talked to some people around the league. A week ago, the Clippers feared Kawhi had tendinitis. Now, there’s a fear that it’s worse.” — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/A5od3NMEuH — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 2, 2022

Recent reports suggested that Kawhi had grown frustrated with his rehab course, something coach Ty Lue confirmed too.

Kawhi Leonard has missed past 3 games (right knee). He will also sit tonight vs Houston & trip in Houston (Wed) & San Antonio (Fri). Clippers’ Ty Lue: “He’s frustrated. He wants to be out on the floor. He wants to travel. But that’s obviously not the right thing to do right now.” — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 1, 2022

The Clippers are a first-round exit without Kawhi Leonard.

Though the Clips boast talents such as Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Ivica Zubac, and the recently acquired veteran point guard John Wall, they do require the services of Kawhi if they wish to lift the franchise’s first Larry O’Brien trophy.

The Klaw brings with him a championship pedigree, with his 3 Finals appearances, having won 2 of those and been the Finals MVP in each of them.

Also read: “Kawhi Leonard is Frustrated and Not Where He Wants to Be”: Ty Lue’s Update on The Klaw Scares Clippers Fans