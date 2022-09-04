Basketball

Kawhi Leonard won Canada it’s 1st NBA Championship, but Andrew Wiggins believes $115 Million star had a greater impact

Kawhi Leonard won Canada it's 1st NBA Championship, but Andrew Wiggins believes $115 Million star had a greater impact
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
"I don't know if Daniel Ricciardo will make the team better": Kevin Magnussen is unsure about 33-year old former Red Bull star helping his team improve
Next Article
Deshaun Watson accuser warned QB's $3 million girlfriend to stay away from the predator who defiled her life
NBA Latest Post
Kawhi Leonard won Canada it's 1st NBA Championship, but Andrew Wiggins believes $115 Million star had a greater impact
Kawhi Leonard won Canada it’s 1st NBA Championship, but Andrew Wiggins believes $115 Million star had a greater impact

NBA champion Andrew Wiggins believes Vince Carter had the biggest impact on Canadian basketball, even…