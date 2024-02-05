“Kawhi Worked His Tail Off”: Skip Bayless Makes a Case for Kawhi Leonard’s MVP Win

Even though Kawhi Leonard figures eighth in the NBA’s Race to the MVP Ladder, veteran FS1 analyst Skip Bayless believes he has a strong case for MVP. As per Bayless’ “eye test”, Leonard’s impact transcends his numbers. On his show Undisputed, the analyst juxtaposed Kawhi Leonard’s two-way impact to 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, whose winning play can’t be understood through a stat sheet.

Bayless suggested that Kawhi may not be putting “MVP numbers”, but he is “right on course” for an entry in the “beloved” 50/40/90 club. Currently, Leonard is putting up 24.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. Leonard has been efficient, shooting 53% from the field and nailing 2.3 out of 5.1 triples of 45.1%. He has shot 88.9% from the free-throw line.

Bayless admitted that the number of three-point attempts may rank at 24, but at the end of the day, he is taking measured shots. He contrasted him to Luka Doncic, who is second with 10.4 three-point attempts per game, more than double Leonard’s number. Bayless opined that, unlike Doncic, Leonard doesn’t “jack” up shots and prefers efficient basketball.

Adding to his theory, the FS1 analyst also highlighted how Leonard has participated in 44 out of 48 possible games. For him, it proves that “he[Leonard] has been the most healthy since his rookie year.” The veteran NBA commentator then referred to the forward’s low-key attitude and his will to play in as many games as possible.

“He[Kawhi Leonard] worked his tail off. He doesn’t post about it on social media like a lot of people do. But he worked his tail off in the offseason to get this healthy. And he has no plans to be avoiding all the back-to-back[games],” declared Bayless on Undisputed.

Bayless also referred to Leonard’s amazing defensive win shares number. The perennial top-ten presence in the category is currently 11th, however, in terms of overall impact, few players dominate both the offensive and defensive categories. Therefore, for the Undisputed host, the Claw’s MVP case can be computed based on efficiency leading to wins. It can also be discerned as per the eye test as in the Lamar Jackson example.

After the leading MVP candidate Joel Embiid’s injury, Leonard’s MVP chances have grown. The Clippers have to play 34 more games and if Leonard features in 21 of these affairs, he can qualify for MVP, unlike Embiid who would not be able to cover the 65-game mark.

For the Claw, this has been a far cry from his past seasons when he was under “load management” and missed more than 40 games regularly. He did show up for Playoffs which has helped him get 2 Finals MVP but his routine absence from Regular Season has translated into no league MVP titles. However, the league’s stringent rules around load management have impacted his decisions.

Kawhi Leonard has a huge impact on both ends of the floor

Bayless’ co-host Keyshawn Johnson also hailed the 6x NBA All-Star’s efficiency. Looking at the bigger picture by the end of the season, Johnson expressed that if Leonard’s Clippers “win the West” and finish among the top four record-holders, Leonard’s chance of an MVP can skyrocket. The co-host acknowledged that Leonard “plays both ends of the floor” which boosts his MVP case.

Johnson attached Leonard’s defensive impact and efficiency to the Clippers record. The Los Angeles Clippers are third in the West with 33 wins and 15 losses, but the top spot is up for grabs. The first four seeds the Thunder, the Timberwolves, the Clippers, and the Nuggets are within a one-game reach of the top spot.

However, co-host Richard Sherman didn’t buy Leonard’s MVP case. Calling himself a “numbers guy”, he opined, “Kawhi Leonard doesn’t have the numbers to win MVP.”

Sherman cited Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic who have way better numbers than the Claw. At any rate, Leonard is within shooting distance of the MVP award considering Embiid’s injury.