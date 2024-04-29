Michael Irvin Wears Arthur Blank’s Shoes to Explain Michael Penix Jr Move: “I’ve Been Hurting at That Position”

It appears that the Atlanta Falcons weren’t satisfied with star quarterback Kirk Cousins, whom they acquired in a trade from the Minnesota Vikings last month. Surprising the NFL world, the Falcons drafted Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. as the eighth overall pick on Thursday.

This has started a debate in the NFL world with many criticizing the move as the Falcons have already spent a huge sum on Kirk Cousins. However, former NFL WR Michael Irvin on the show “Undisputed” sided with the Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s decision to snag a young and talented quarterback.

Michael Irvin lauded the Atlanta Falcons’ bold move of drafting Michael Penix Jr. despite having Kirk Cousins. He stated the importance of maximizing their talented and young trio of TE Kyle Pitts, RB Bijan Robinson, and WR Drake London who will be supported by Cousins in short term. Irwin stated,

“Arthur Blank, time is running. He wants to get a ring. He says since 2016, I’ve been without a quarterback. That’s when Matt Ryan got MVP and they took him to the Super Bowl. He said since then, I’ve been hurting at that position. And he said I’m investing in it totally. I think they did a great job.”

Irwin highlighted Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank’s urgency to secure a quarterback since Matt Ryan’s MVP season in 2016. Blank is aiming for both immediate success and future developments. The Falcons don’t want to go through another tough time without a good quarterback. They are thinking ahead and might be planning to turn Michael Penix Jr. into their main quarterback in the years to come.

Keyshawn Johnson Debunks Popular Myths Around Michael Penix Jr.

Former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson also thinks the Atlanta Falcons made a smart move by picking Michael Penix Jr. as their future quarterback. He believes the team’s owner, Arthur Blank, played a big role in this decision as he wants the team to do well in the long run. Moreover, he stated, that Penix will challenge Kirk Cousins for the starting position in a couple of years.

Delving into the financial concerns, Falcons can afford to make changes if Penix turns out to be good. He says the team needs a good quarterback for the future, especially when there aren’t many good defensive players available right now. Johnson also talked about Penix’s past ACL injuries but thinks it shouldn’t be a big problem for him in the future.

Overall, the Falcons are thinking ahead and planning carefully for their future success. The upcoming 2024 season could be the first step toward them becoming a really strong team in the years to come.