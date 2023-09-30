‘Keeping It 100’, Carmelo Anthony Praises 7″ Ft Joel Embiid For Taking The Game More Seriously Than Before

Joel Embiid took his game to a whole other level with the Philadelphia 76ers last season. Winning his first-ever MVP, he established himself as one of the best players in the NBA. His improved game and increased dedication toward the sport haven’t gone unnoticed. Many legends, current players, analysts, and fans alike have commended him for it. In fact, Carmelo Anthony even sang Embiid’s praises to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, who shared Melo’s comments on X (Formerly Twitter) about how the center is now taking the game more seriously.

Advertisement

Over the course of his career thus far, Embiid has had the pleasure of playing against Anthony eight times. On most of those occasions, Melo was the one who came out on top. Winning five of their eight encounters, the 10-time All-Star got the better of him while on the OKC Thunder and the Portland Trailblazers. However, the man nicknamed ‘The Process’ has always been far superior from a statistical perspective during their match-ups. As such, it’s only understandable why Melo is able to fittingly appreciate him for his game.

Carmelo Anthony praises Joel Embiid for finally taking the game more seriously

The Philadelphia 76ers are heading into the 2023-2024 season with the league MVP, Joel Embiid leading them. Having performed exceptionally well the previous year, many are expecting great things from him. What’s more, his game has piqued the interest of several people, including recently retired NBA superstar, Carmelo Anthony.

Advertisement

Speaking to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Melo had nothing but high praise for Embiid. He commented on how special his post-game is, marveled at his 7’2″ height and big frame, and applauded him for taking the game more seriously now. Admittedly, for the most part, it’s hard not to relate to Anthony.

Despite being unable to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, the skill and ability he possesses cannot be denied. He is the definition of a modern big man. His elite post-game, coupled with his ability to handle the ball, and score from outside the arc makes him a force to be reckoned with.

“His post game is special. He’s 7’2”, he’s big… he’s just hard to guard. I’ll just keep it 100 with you, he’s a tough guy to check out there on the court. I love the fact that he’s playing at his own pace and right now he’s found his pace of play and he’s taking the game a lot more seriously now as you can see, as we all can see and that’s why he’s able to dominate the way that he’s to do it now. He’s playing at an all time high. It’s something that you can’t teach; he has things that you can’t teach. You can sit somebody in the gym all day long but he just has a feel of something that you can’t teach.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ScoopB/status/1707845964394803321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Embiid certainly has come a long way since kicking off his career with an injury in 2014. While he does still remain slightly injury-prone, it rarely reflects on his style of play. He is still as dominant as ever, and although his recent MVP is his only major accolade, he has managed to get to the levels that have always been expected of him.

Advertisement

An NBA Championship is the only thing preventing Embiid from cementing his legacy

Joel Embiid has had quite a career thus far. Having been drafted with the third overall pick back in 2014, he has accumulated a bunch of accolades and awards along the way. With an MVP and multiple All-Star, All-NBA, and All-Defensive selections to his name, The Process is only lacking one thing.

Once he secures an NBA Championship for himself and the city of Philadelphia, Embiid will have cemented his legacy, and enter the annals of history as one of the greatest of all time.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CelticsCLNS/status/1680985478470746115?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At the end of the day though, winning a ring is easier said than done. Nevertheless, Embiid will continue to strive toward that goal. But, whether he will reach it in Philly or somewhere else, only time will tell.