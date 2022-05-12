Basketball

“Keeping LeBron James just to sell tickets? Really, Jeanie Buss?!”: Skip Bayless hits out at Lakers and their superstar as 2022 NBA season approaches

"Keeping LeBron James just to sell tickets? Really, Jeanie Buss?!": Skip Bayless hits out at Lakers and their superstar as 2022 NBA season approaches
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“Hasn’t even been 4 years and Luka Doncic has lost over $160,000”: Mavericks superstar has paid a hefty bill from paying out his technical fouls since 2018
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Keeping LeBron James just to sell tickets? Really, Jeanie Buss?!": Skip Bayless hits out at Lakers and their superstar as 2022 NBA season approaches
“Keeping LeBron James just to sell tickets? Really, Jeanie Buss?!”: Skip Bayless hits out at Lakers and their superstar as 2022 NBA season approaches

Skip Bayless hits out at LeBron James and entire Lakers organization on why the King…