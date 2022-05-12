“Keeping LeBron James just to sell tickets? Really, Jeanie Buss?!”: Skip Bayless hits out at Lakers and their superstar as 2022 NBA season approaches

Skip Bayless hits out at LeBron James and entire Lakers organization on why the King is still with the Purple and Gold

LeBron James and the Lakers are going through a tough period now to say the least.

With the franchise’s most recent roster proving to be nothing more than unsightly, there are a lot of changes to be made. Russell Westbrook is the biggest issue on that end, with his contract, and embarrassing nosedive. Really, if the organization is able to get rid of the man at all, it’d be a miracle.

One of the other massive problems the franchise faces right now though is the King’s famous battle against father time right now. And while he has done really well, being productive as he is at 37, it’s a battle that is only inching closer to his inevitable defeat.

This (of course), is something Skip Bayless has mentioned countless times in his criticism of the Lakers star. And most recently, he brought that up yet again, while dissing Jeanie Buss, and the rest of the Lakers’ higher-ups. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to hear what he had to say.

Skip Bayless says the Lakers are only keeping LeBron James around to sell tickets in Crypto.com Arena

When it comes to roasting LeBron James, and whatever team he is on, Skip Bayless is more of a GOAT than Michael Jordan is in the field of basketball.

The man practically speaks about the King every day, something that frankly is requires more than just a respectable level of creativity. And well, for this story, we’re covering the recent time he let that part of himself loose yet again.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Keeping LeBron just so he breaks the scoring record on your team is a side show, it’s trying to fill seats with something that doesn’t count. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/YU4uABKMtJ — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 12, 2022

Dang Skip.

