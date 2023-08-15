“MJ Going Strong and Stank Face on”: 1 Year Since His $100,000 Donation, LeBron James Vibes Out to Jackson 5 While Driving

LeBron James holds the record for most points scored in the NBA, as well as the most MVP points amassed by a player in the history of the league. This just goes on to show how consistent the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been on the hardwood in the last two decades. However, James has been consistent in one more thing outside the bounds of the NBA court-misquoting the lyrics of popular songs while trying to sing them. Therefore, the King had fans scared once again while vibing to some classic Michael Jackson music, one year after his $100,000 donation.

James is well-known in the NBA community as a music aficionado. His taste in music is commendable; however, his propensity to misquote artists-not so much. LeBron has been an MJ(not the ghost in Chicago) fan for a long time. Therefore, it was certainly not a surprise to see him appreciate a Jackson 5 classic while having a relaxing drive on the road before training camp.

LeBron James vibing to Michael Jackson’s music had fans anticipating another misquote

Over the past few years, LeBron James has accrued quite the reputation for misquoting the lyrics of popular rappers. About two years ago, he was seen enjoying Lil Durk’s ‘Stay Down’, featuring 6LACK and Young Thug. However, the four-time NBA Champion managed to butcher the lyrics like he has done on several occasions before.

The clip of Bron mouthing the wrong lyrics went viral on the Internet and even prompted a response from 6LACK. The popular rapper shared the clip, saying, “the sureness made me question my own lyrics.”

However, James is back in business again, filming himself enjoying some quality music from Jackson 5 during the offseason hiatus. “Love being back in my backyard and just cruising around with no care in the world!!!! MJ going strong and stank face on!! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 Thank you to Life itself!” he wrote in the caption of the clip he posted on Instagram.

However, this time the veteran guard made sure to not indulge in singing right away, much to the relief of both his and Jackson’s fans. But the silence didn’t last long as he burst into shouting the lyrics just before the video ended.

Even though James didn’t butcher the lyrics in the clip, we don’t know what happened after the video ended. But we hope the four-time NBA MVP has learned from his past bloopers and leveled up his lyrics game.

Bron once teamed up with Drake to help a student with $100,000

LeBron James has close relationships with some of the biggest rappers in the industry. NBA players and rappers have shared common interests for a long time. Therefore, it’s not really surprising to see James hanging out with the likes of Jay-Z, Drake and Travis Scott.

However, what was surprising for many fans was LeBron teaming up with Drake to help out a student in the latter’s town. The two superstars donated a whopping $100,000 as financial aid to a Toronto student last year that resulted in a heartwarming moment.