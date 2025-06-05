Kendrick Perkins Hopes Pacers Use NBA Finals Predictions as Fuel While Supporting Thunder Win in 6 Games

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins looks on during the fourth quarter between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. | Credits- Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

We’re just a day away from Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals, and predictions are flying in from every analyst imaginable. Naturally, the always-controversial Kendrick Perkins has weighed in as well. But this time, things are a little different—Perkins wants his words to be used against him.

The 40-year-old predicted that the OKC Thunder will defeat the Indiana Pacers in six games to claim this year’s championship. And he’s not alone. According to Vegas odds, the Thunder are 76% favorites to win it all. Still, Perkins hopes Indiana uses that number as motivation.

“Why would you want to put on the blinders?” KP asked during an ESPN broadcast, “If you’re the Pacers, I actually want to see this. I want this to motivate me. I want to see everybody counting me out.”

Perkins’ takes are often loud and eyebrow-raising across the basketball community, but he might be right on the money with this one. The Pacers have been underdogs throughout the entire postseason, yet they’ve outplayed every opponent in nearly every facet of the game. Kendrick even reminded listeners that Indy star Pascal Siakam acknowledged this himself during one of his Conference Finals interviews.

“Well, here we are again. Everyone’s counting you out — including me,” admitted KP. The 2008 champion’s predictions should be taken with a grain of salt. He had the Knicks beating the Pacers in five. He picked Cleveland to handle Indy in the Conference Semifinals. Yet here the Pacers are — having triumphed over the Knicks and cleared the hurdle to defeat the East’s best teams — earning a trip to the Finals for the first time since 2000.

KP knows that Indy is well aware he’s probably motivated them by picking against them — which is why he’s now suggesting they clip his words and use them as fuel.

“Indy Take the clip of me, saying I got OKC winning in six. Prove me wrong again,” said Perkins.

At this point, the series is the Thunder’s to lose. The No. 1 seed in the West has cruised through the postseason, and aside from a tough series against Denver, they’ve been dominant in victory. But these 2025 Pacers have had a bit of devil magic about them. Let’s see if they can prove KP — and the rest of the world — wrong once again.