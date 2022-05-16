“Lil Wayne was at the game; Luka Doncic took that personally!”: Ja Morant hilariously claims Mavericks superstar channeled his inner Michael Jordan with Weezy rooting for Suns

Ja Morant points out that Lil Wayne is actually at the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks game and says Luka Doncic took his comments personally.

Luka Doncic made any chance of a comeback from the Phoenix Suns impossible by putting them in a 30-point hole before the first half had even ended. With one minute left in the 2nd quarter, Luka had 27 points while the entirety of the Suns roster had 27 points.

There are far too many storylines to follow up in this Game 7. everything from Doncic getting the edge over his supposed rival, Devin Booker, to the fact that the Suns actively passed up on drafting the Slovenian talent in 2018 to get themselves DeAndre Ayton.

Also read: “Since Devin Booker said ‘The Luka Special’ Luka Doncic has 67 points”: Suns guard’s continuous mockery of the Slovenian sensation resulted in his own obliteration

However, perhaps the most underrated storyline from this Mavericks-Suns series would be the beef Lil Wayne conjured up by calling Luka Doncic a ‘ho’. Wayne tweeted this out at the end of Game 4 where the Mavericks won 111-101.

Luka didn’t respond verbally but he sure did so with his game tonight.

Luka Doncic took it personally against Lil Wayne, according to Ja Morant.

Lil Wayne may not be from Phoenix but his relationship with Chris Paul dates back nearly 2 decades. The two met at the Final Four in 2005 where they exchanged numbers with one another. They’ve been solid ever since.

Also read: “Luka Doncic is a new age version of Larry Bird, but could never be in the GOAT conversation”: Chris Broussard claims that the Mavs MVP could at best be a top 10 player of all time once he retires

Luka Doncic besting Chris Paul and his Phoenix Suns 4 games out of 7 must not sit right with Weezy and Ja Morant claims that he actually took it personally against Wayne, channeling his inner Michael Jordan en route to dropping a masterful 35 points on merely 19 shots taken from the field.

wayne at the game too 😂 luka took dat personal — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 16, 2022

Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson pitched in massively as the two combined for 54 points on 22-34 shooting. All in all, the Phoenix Suns have quite a bit of reflecting to do. The duality of Chris Paul from going 14-14 from the field in a close-out Game 6 to dropping 10 points in a legacy-defining Game 7 is something that needs to be discussed.