“Kendrick Perkins made $230K off four litters of French bulldog puppies”: An insight into the former NBA player turned ESPN analyst’s breeding business

Former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins has discovered some niche ways of making money, unlike his peers from the basketball world.

Post his retirement from pro basketball, Kendrick Perkins has found significant success as an analyst joining hands with sports giant ESPN. The former Celtics champion doesn’t mince his words, surprising us with his hot takes, which can be bizarre at times too.

Perkins has become a regular on most of the network’s shows like Get Up, First Take, and NBA Today. We have no doubts that the Texas native is drawing in the moolah. In his 14-year NBA career, Big Perk has earned close to $57M, primarily playing for the Celtics and Thunder.

Though Perkins has earned himself a seat at the table, when it comes to television debates, the former OKC player is not a Stephen A. Smith or Skip Bayless. While Perkins may not be the top guy on television making bank, he has set his eyes on a different mission.

Also read: “You got fools like Kendrick Perkins coming in dressing like a clown”: Draymond Green finally breaks his silence on former Celtics player’s Alcatraz-themed outfit

Perkins has heavily invested himself in the business of breeding dogs. A man’s best friend, Big Perk’s love for dogs has been evident on live television.

-Answering Tristan Thompson’s FaceTime call live on air✅

-Trash talking former teammate Brian Scalabrine ✅

-Bringing in the family dog for a special appearance ✅@KendrickPerkins may be retired, but he was definitely the MVP of Celtics Pre and Postgame Live this season 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hfNlR61OEr — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 26, 2021

Kendrick Perkins is breeding exotic french bulldogs.

In a recent interview with Barrett Sports Media, Perkins gave an insight into his business of breeding french bulldogs with his brother-in-law. The 6″10′ former basketball player already seems to be making a handsome profit from this endeavor.

After buying his dog Diesel for $18K, Big Perk and his brother-in-law bought a female bulldog for $20K. The veteran estimated they’ve made nearly $230K off four litters of puppies the two bulldogs had this far. When asked which was the next breed on his list, Perkins had the Fluffy Frenchies.

“They’re just super exotic. They’re different because of their hair. They look like stuffed animals. It’s just the new thing around the world. There was one guy that made like $3M in a month just off his dog’s stud fee.”

While Perkins has a bright future in his role as an analyst, the former NBA player wishes to capitalize on this niche business segment too. Though one wouldn’t expect Big Perk to have investments like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, he certainly has found a segment that could boom in no time.

Also read: “I see why Michael Jordan love the hell outta of Luka Doncic”: Kendrick Perkins applauds the efforts of Mavs guard putting up 42-points amid illness