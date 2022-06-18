“You got fools like Kendrick Perkins coming in dressing like a clown”: Draymond Green finally breaks his silence on former Celtics player’s Alcatraz-themed outfit

Draymond Green throws shade at former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins for his Alcatraz-themed outfit as the Warriors defeat the Celtics in the Finals.

Post being criticized and trolled heavily for his performances in the Finals, Draymond Green came big when it mattered the most. The Warriors forward had a 12-point double-double with 8-assists in a championship-clinching Game Six, having the last laugh.

Thus it was only a matter of time before Green fired back at critics doubting him and the Warriors to win the chip against the Celtics. Dray didn’t waste any time before dropping a new episode of his podcast with Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala joining him.

Green had a special message for former Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins, who had mocked the Dubs post their Game One loss at home. Big Perk wore a jailed suit, taking inspiration from Alcatraz. The First Take analyst had the following to say post the Cs winning Game One of the Finals.

“They re-opened Alcatraz because they had to find room to put the Golden State Warriors in the place where they wouldn’t be bothered because they got the handcuffs put on in the fourth quarter.”

Unfortunately for Perkins, his statements didn’t age well as the Warriors took care of matters post their Game One loss against the Celtics.

Draymond Green addresses Kendrick Perkins as a fool.

It’s no secret that Green is one of the most vocal players in the league today. The four-time champion never hesitates to speak his mind if it means landing him in trouble also. Thus one would expect some truth bombs to be dropped, with the Warriors lifting their 4th title in 8-years.

And Green didn’t disappoint, not forgetting to call out Big Perkins for his Alcatraz antic as he ended his podcast. The four-time All-Star didn’t mince his words, taking a jibe at Perkins for leaving the game early as his former team lost to Golden State.

“You got fools like Kendrick Perkins coming in dressing like a clown, come up here in a jail suit, and then you leave the game early tonight. Stand on your word, brother.”

Having won a championship with the Celtics, it wasn’t a surprise that Perkins would pick the Boston team over the Warriors. The former center never thought the Warriors would win the chip again, especially after Kevin Durant left.

Well, we all know who had the last word as not only did the Warriors win a title this year but have become immediate favorites for the next season too.

