Kendrick Perkins’ “Most Disrespected Champs” Claim About Celtics Gets Refuted by Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds up the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Both Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons were quick to argue against Kendrick Perkins’ recent claim that the Boston Celtics are the “most disrespected champs.” The pair took turns pointing out the flaws in Perk’s argument, explaining how the current Celtics are far from being worthy of this distinction.

Williams was first to take a jab at Perk’s statement. Not only does he not believe that the Celtics are the most disrespected NBA champions, but he doesn’t even think they’re disrespected at all.

The Celtics don’t currently lead the Eastern Conference, but most still expect them to return to the NBA Finals. “It’s hard for you to be the most disrespected team in NBA history when everybody thinks you’re gonna repeat. That’s a sign of respect,” Williams said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

Williams also believes that this comment from Perkins, a former Celtic, is simply trying to fire up the Boston faithful for a repeat run. The former Sixth Man of the Year doesn’t believe Perk was serious in his statement and even pointed out a championship team that has truly flown under the radar.

“I’m sure the 2019 Raptors have something to say,” Williams added. Considering Kawhi Leonard left immediately after Toronto’s title, it’s easy to forget how dominant the team was during their run.

“[The Celtics] are clearly the most trusted, respected team since training camp,” Parsons declared. “It’s never wavered… It’s always been the Celtics.” Even throughout the Cavs’ magical season and the Knicks’ hot stretch, the Celtics have still been viewed as the team to beat in the East.

Parsons shared that he could get on board with the argument that Jayson Tatum is the most disrespected player in the league, but the Celtics have been propped up as a bonafide contender all season. In fact, most of Tatum’s detractors point to Boston’s stacked roster as the main reason he shouldn’t be considered for MVP.

“If Kendrick Perkins said Jayson Tatum is the most disrespected NBA player, I could buy that argument. The Boston Celtics? Everyone’s been saying they’re the best team all year long.” – @ChandlerParsons “I can think of years when the Spurs weren’t respected as champs.” -… pic.twitter.com/bTwDR1eibE — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 12, 2025

The Boston Celtics are primed for another NBA Finals run

Despite Perkins’ comments, the Boston Celtics have been viewed as a lock to return to the NBA Finals by many analysts for most of the season. The Celtics didn’t lose any firepower in the offseason, and the team has only grown more coherent with added time on the court together.

Boston has essentially zero weaknesses in their starting lineup and now boasts the Sixth Man of the Year favorite, Payton Pritchard. The Celtics are built for a championship run from top to bottom.

Even though the team still trails the blazing-hot Cavs, no one doubts they are the most well-constructed squad in the East and the NBA.