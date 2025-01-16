“The Narrative Became the Warriors Are Giving In”: Steve Kerr Further Clarifies His and Stephen Curry’s Recent Statements

The Golden State Warriors are going through a rough patch as a franchise. They are being viewed as a team with misplaced priorities that don’t want to compete anymore. This has happened in the aftermath of the recent comments made by Stephen Curry and the Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

However, after a hard-fought win against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, coach Kerr wants to set the record straight. The HC sat down for the post-game presser and reiterated that his team is very driven to compete throughout the season and beyond.

He said, “I hope there’s not a misconception that we are not fighting and scrapping and doing everything possible to keep this going.” Kerr believes that a negative narrative is being framed around his team and they are being looked at as a team that’s “giving in.” He said, “It almost feels like the narrative became the Warriors are giving in. We are not giving in. We’re just not gonna give away the future.”

There has been a lot of pressure on the Warriors from the beginning of this season. After they traded Klay Thompson to the Mavericks, they have been bombarded with questions about making different trades to strengthen their roster. However, these decisions, when taken in a rush, can cause more harm than good.

“Desperate trades or desperate moves that deplete the future — there is a responsibility on keeping the franchise in a good space and a good spot when it comes to where we leave this team when we’re done. Doesn’t mean that you’re not active in any type of sense to (improve),” Steph said when asked about making trades at the deadline.

Although he isn’t completely against the idea, Steph wants the front office to take these calls when they have the right opportunity in front of them. He believes that “flinging around assets all over the place because you want to do something,” isn’t going to get them anywhere.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kerr following Steph’s comments. He said, “We’re just in a really unique spot, in a really difficult situation, no one’s fault by the way… Steph and Draymond and I have talked about it together. It just would be so irresponsible for this franchise to trade everything away for one final swing at a title.”

There is another way to look at the recent comments made by the Warriors’ vets. It shows that the team has faith in the young talent that they possess and they also have the future of the franchise in sight while trying to stay competitive in the present.