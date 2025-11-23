Kendrick Perkins Raves About Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun’s Growing Chemistry

When the Houston Rockets lost Fred VanVleet ahead of the season, they had every reason to be worried. Even though their overall squad was solid, VanVleet was the spine of their young core last season. And, with the addition of Kevin Durant, the Rockets fans were hoping to see the veteran’s chemistry with VanVleet win them games and more.

Enter Alperen Sengun. The 23-year-old Turkish center has managed to build a solid partnership with Durant, who joined the Rockets as part of a 7-player trade with the Phoenix Suns. And the two-time NBA champion has been rather impressed with Sengun’s talents.

In a recent interview, Durant praised Sengun as a unique talent, claiming he had never played with a big who could dominate the way the young center does. “It’s something you don’t see too often in our game these days, but he’s got so much more to his game,” Durant had added.

Now, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins has joined in the conversation, praising the Rockets’ form and the evident chemistry between Durant and Sengun. Perkins first talked about how everyone overreacted after the news of VanVleet’s injury.

“I know everyone was overreacting after the first opening night about the whole point guard situation. But what Alperen Sengun and KD are doing in the 4th quarter, being primary ball handlers and decision makers… BTW, Sengun is averaging 23, 10, and 7. And I am watching them figure it out,” Perk said on the Road Trippin’ Show.

“The two-man game I saw them play last night, where Amen Thompson runs up late in the 4th quarter. The game had gotten close. He said he runs a pick-and-roll with KD. KD hits him with a pocket pass. He goes down the lane and finishes. I am like, ‘Oh, okay. Now, they are clicking. Now, they are starting to develop their f****** chemistry,” the former NBA champion elaborated.

Perkins also talked about how the Knicks are in a similar position. However, he explained that there was a difference in how the Knicks are approaching the state of affairs compared to how the Rockets are. “The Rockets are the No. 1 offensive team in the league,” he exclaimed, highlighting their 10-4 record.

Houston has put up 122.9 points per game this season. They are also 5th in the West right now. Now, that stat could be better, for sure. But their season is only getting better from this point on.