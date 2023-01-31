Luka Doncic Rookie Card: Is There an Affordable Alternative to the $3.12 Million-Worth Memorabilia?

Jan 30, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) walks off the court after the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is starting to seem like a future GOAT of the game of basketball. Not one of the greatest. No, we mean the greatest. And if there are any that feel doubt, all they have to do is switch on one of his games before the truth washes over them.

At the time of writing, the Mavericks are sitting pretty as the 6th seed, just a game behind the 5th-seeded Warriors. And so, of course, the man is a strong contender for MVP this season.

Given his strong campaign, the man’s rookie card’s value was always bound to increase exponentially. However, is it still even just barely affordable? Or do the common folk of the world have no chance to even try and buy themselves one?

Let’s find out.

Luka Doncic’s rookie card sold for a massive $3.12 Million

Most people across the world don’t have a net worth that high. However, when there is somebody that may clear both LeBron James and Michael Jordan, what else do you do?

If it means getting your hands on a piece of his history, of course, you do what you can to have it.

However, that is for the richest of the world.

What about those who can’t fork out a fortune to get some memorabilia of the man?

Are there any Luka Doncic rookie cards that don’t cost as much?

Upon a search of Amazon for Luka Doncic’s rookie cards, the values range between $9 all the way to $7000.

Of course, not all of them have their autographs, which go a long way in judging their value. However, if you were looking for affordable ways to get a piece of Luka Doncic, this, right here, would be it.

