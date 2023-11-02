“Terrible Engineer!”: Klay Thompson Ridicules Draymond Green’s Attempt at Recreating His Post-Game Paper Airplane

The Golden State Warriors edged out a key win against the Sacramento Kings tonight. Taking on the Kings for the 2nd time this season, the Warriors registered their first home win, thanks to a clutch Klay Thompson bucket.

After the game, Draymond Green was the first from the Warriors trio to show up at the presser. Apart from talking about the Warriors’ chemistry, Green decided to recreate Klay Thompson’s post-game paper airplane. 95.7 The Game uploaded a video of the same.

As we could see, it was nowhere close to the level of the planes we’re used to seeing Klay put out. In fact, when Klay stepped out for his presser, one of the first things he was asked was to rate Draymond’s plane.

“So bad. That is terrible. That thing is not flying anywhere. We can have a throwing contest. Terrible engineer! Look at that[throws his plane]”

Clearly, Klay’s airplane was the better one, and by quite a margin. One of the best ways to compare it is when you put them side by side, which is exactly what our friends at 95.7 The Game did.

Klay Thompson couldn’t ‘celebrate’ because of Draymond Green

Klay Thompson had an off night tonight, shooting 6-15 from the field, but he hit the shot when it mattered the most. This marked the 3rd time in Klay’s career that he hit a game-winning bucket with 5 seconds or less.

However, his celebration was cut short by Draymond Green, who took him in a bear hug. After the game, Klay revealed what Draymond told him in the hug. At the same time, Stephen Curry also commented on the same.

“Draymond caught him. He was ready to do something crazy, but Draymond bear-hugged him.”

On top of his game-winning shot, Klay also was solid on defense. The Warriors’ sharpshooter had 3 blocks tonight. When he learned about the stat, it amused him quite a lot, as it should. With his contract extension hanging in the balance, Klay Thompson’s efforts this season matter more than they have in the past few seasons. We’ll have to see what the 13-year veteran can cook up in the remaining 77 games.