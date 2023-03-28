“Man That’s SIMPLY INSANE!!!!”: LeBron James is in Awe of Luka Doncic’s Miracle Pass in Mavericks Game

Dec 25, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) after the game between the Mavericks and the Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It is not often that you see LeBron James in awe of a pass. The man, who may be the scoring king, but has always seen himself as a pass-first guy was stunned by what can only be described as the “pass of the season”. Luka Doncic’s wraparound miracle hail mary had the King in awe.

A pass that looked simply unfathomable, but for Luka anything is possible. The Slovenian phenom had voiced his concerns surrounding the issues that plagued the Dallas Mavericks.

It also looked like the 24-year-old was having a down moment. And like vultures, the media personnel were quick to pull out the stops. From Tim McMahon’s ridiculous report on how Luka is the “worst transition defender” to Twitter swarming over the young superstar, it felt like an unnecessary attack.

But tonight, despite all that burdened him, he was quick to show out. And his ridiculous pass is only a glimpse of his otherworldly talent. Something that even LeBron had to take to Twitter to show appreciation for.

“Man that’s SIMPLY INSANE!!!!”: LeBron James is in awe over Luka Doncic’s ridiculous miracle pass to Jaden Hardy

So, it is quite often that LeBron takes to Twitter to praise a player but not in such an emphatic manner. Safe to say LeBron was in awe. Who wouldn’t be?

Just take a look at this pass. He is double-teamed, has no outlet, he can’t even get a clean look for a pass in the paint. But where does he end up throwing it? All the way to the wing!

EVERY ANGLE of Luka’s ridiculous dime from the corner 📹 pic.twitter.com/HrAdhTbrnN — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2023

He was all the way on the other corner and to fling the ball with such velocity and accuracy is ridiculous. There’s a reason why this clip is making the rounds.

Doncic might be a tad bit disappointed by his season.

Even tonight, Doncic was at his best. 28 minutes played and in just that time period, he stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The Mavericks beat the Pacers in a huge way. A scoreline of 127-104 does not reflect the ease with which the Mavs won the game. However, this comes just a day after back-to-back losses to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Mavericks will do everything they can to salvage this season, but it feels a little too late. Can Luka Doncic’s magic work once again? Will he WILL Dallas to the playoffs?