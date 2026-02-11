Kendrick Perkins Thought Timberwolves “Were Playing to Get Their Coach Fired” Before Hawks Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had one of the most puzzling vibes in the NBA this season. When you look at their roster, it should be a top-tier squad with real Finals aspirations. Instead, what we’ve seen more often is a team struggling to find consistency night after night. That has fans and analysts scratching their heads, wondering what the real story is.

There were stretches where Minnesota looked like it had checked out before games even started. Defensive effort dipped, rotations lagged, and that fire you expect from a contender was missing. Then they’d have a random good performance that made everyone think the season was turning. But overall, it’s been an emotional roller coaster.

Part of the problem is expectations versus reality. When you pay big money and talk big game, people expect big results. The Wolves’ performances haven’t matched the hype, and that gap has become impossible to ignore. It’s given outsiders plenty to debate.

That’s when Kendrick Perkins chimed in with some blunt takes on the Road Trippin’ show. “Timberwolves players gave up on Chris Finch, with how they played before the Hawks win,” he stated. Coming from a vet who spent years in locker rooms, that kind of callout doesn’t come lightly.

If players really tuned out Chris Finch, you can see why wins were hard to come by.

Kendrick Perkins says the Western Conference is WIDE OPEN “I don’t know who is coming out of the West. I don’t the Denver Nuggets are banged up. Jokic I don’t feel like is 100% healthy. OKC is banged up. We don’t know when SGA is coming back. They said after the All-Star break,… https://t.co/8v6huu9yV4 pic.twitter.com/JqgtuS5O4l — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 10, 2026

Perkins didn’t stop there. He pointed to comments from Rudy Gobert as part of the narrative. “Rudy Gobert was commenting about the team’s lack of effort.” When your defensive anchor is publicly talking effort, it usually means there are deeper issues. Teammates hearing that in the media only adds fuel to the fire.

Then Perk really turned up the heat on the whole situation. He said there’s been “too much ‘sh*t’ coming from the Timberwolves locker room this season.” Too many leaks, too many conflicting stories, and too much noise distract from actual basketball. That’s the kind of stuff that can erode trust and chemistry.

To be fair, adversity isn’t new to this group. Last year, they faced criticism and still managed to make noise when it mattered most. Sometimes teams need a little external pressure to refocus and rally. The worry is whether Minnesota will let the drama bind them or break them.

The Wolves still control their destiny if they can string together effort and execution. Anthony Edwards is a star, Gobert can anchor a defense, and the West is always up for grabs. But the clock is ticking in today’s NBA, and opportunities slip fast. If Perkins is even half right, Minnesota’s biggest opponent might be the mood and message coming out of their own locker room.