“Won’t Ever See Me Put a Big Toe in Them”: Kevin Durant Shatters Anthony Edwards’ Dreams of Seeing the Slim Reaper in His Signature Shoes

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards signed his sneaker deal with Adidas back in 2020. However, it was only in September of this year that he saw the release of his first signature shoe, the Adidas AE1. Joining a range of iconic NBA stars who have had their signature shoes in the past, Edwards claimed that it was a huge milestone in his career.

Calling it a dream come true, the 22-year-old claimed that the release of his signature shoes was ‘only the beginning’ of a bright career. Regardless, during a recent interview with Nice Kicks, the Timberwolves prodigy was asked whether there was anyone in particular he wanted to see wear his signature sneakers. Edwards did not hesitate with his response and said that he wanted to see Kevin Durant wear the AE 1 someday, that too in an NBA game.

“Who in the league I want to see wearing them? KD. Yeah, and he with Nike. I want to see him put on these one time,” Edwards said.

Durant, however, ended up responding to Edwards’ plea on X(Twitter). He claimed that there was simply no way he would ever wear Adidas sneakers, suggesting that Nike simply had better shoes in general. “Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers,” KD tweeted on X.

While the ambitious Anthony Edwards simply wanted to see a legend wear his sneakers, he seemed to be caught in the middle of Durant’s hatred for Adidas shoes. Regardless, it’s safe to say, KD will never be caught wearing Adidas sneakers on the basketball court.

Kevin Durant saw his first signature shoes release 15 years before Anthony Edwards

ANT’s confession that he wanted KD to wear the AE1s was obviously borne out of respect. Durant is arguably the most talented player of the current generation and saw the release of his first Nike signature sneakers back in 2008, according to Finish Line.

The 2nd overall pick of the 2007 NBA draft, Durant has since seen a range of signature shoes being released as a result of his long-term association with Nike. This includes the Nike KD 16, which was selected as the 5th-best signature shoe of the 2023 calendar year, by GQ Sports.

Hence, apart from his incredible list of achievements in the NBA, Kevin Durant has also had huge success when it comes to signature sneakers. That in and of itself, is all the more reason why Anthony Edwards would want to see KD wear his signature shoes. Of course, ANT looked well aware of the fact that KD’s long-term Nike association made that highly unlikely.