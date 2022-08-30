4x NBA champion Stephen Curry exceeds LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard at clutch time reveals statistics

Reigning NBA champion and Finals MVP Stephen Curry accounts for the most clutch baskets in the last ten playoffs.

The 2021-22 season was Stephen Curry’s redefining year looking to make his place on the list of top-10 players of all time. The Warriors point guard collected 3 MVPs this season, including the All-Star, Western Conference Finals, and NBA Finals.

Curry silenced all his critics and naysayers, putting up a spectacle during the 2022 playoffs. For the longest time, the four-time champion carried the monkey on his back of coming up short in crunch time. However, the Chef has all the answers this time, re-igniting the Warriors dynasty.

Stephen Curry Top 10 clutch moments of the 2021-22 NBA Season: It was a campaign to remember for Stephen Curry, who did it all for the Warriors en route to yet another championship #NBAClutchWeek #NBAAfrica pic.twitter.com/R452wNbnkS — NBA Africa (@NBA_Africa) August 23, 2022

The former unanimous MVP showed up in all times of crisis, the highlight being Game Four of the Finals at the TD Garden in Boston. Down 1-2, the Dubs had to win this one on the road, with Steph taking care of business, etching his name in the history books.

Stephen Curry scored 43 as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 107-97 in Game Four of the 2022 #NBAFinals at TD Garden and even the series at 2 games apiece. 📷: @ElsaGarrison pic.twitter.com/CQGfWydO0L — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) June 11, 2022

Nevertheless, the notion that Curry wasn’t clutch may have merely been nothing but false propaganda, given a recent stat indicating him having more clutch baskets than the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Stephen Curry is Mr. Clutch.

While this may come across as a surprise to many, Steph has the most clutch baskets in the last ten playoffs. The Warriors guard has made 62-shots in the crunch moments of his 8-post-season appearances, exceeding the likes of King James, KD, and Kawhi Leonard.

Most clutch baskets in the last 10 playoffs: 62 — Stephen Curry

59 — LeBron James

54 — Kevin Durant

49 — Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/HkW7iwrFKA — NBA Muse (@NBAMuse24) August 29, 2022

The above stat cements Curry in the clutch category, given the likes of so-called clutch players LBJ and KD having a lower number than him. James, who has made ten-Finals appearances is right behind the Chef with 59-shots, followed by multiple-time Finals MVP Durant and Leonard.

It’s ironic how for years, Curry has been called out for disappearing in the closing minutes of the game but has more clutch baskets than the best in the business.

