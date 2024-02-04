The stark differences in compensation between different sports remain a particular area of interest to this day. One such instance came to the forefront as the New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is reportedly earning more than soccer star Kevin De Bruyne. Despite being one of the best active players in the world, the Manchester City midfielder earned $70,026 less than a first-time All-Star.

After spending eight full seasons with the English club, the Belgian maestro has reached the pinnacle of success. While winning all the possible accolades at the club level, the 32-year-old landed one of the most lucrative contracts among the active soccer players. Earning $26,276,640 annually, the Drongen-born has solidified his status as a leading star in the sport.

Comparatively, Brunson has barely scratched the surface regarding being an established name in the NBA. Following his rise as a youngster, the 27-year-old has recently cemented his position as a reserve in the NBA All-Star. Yet, the point guard currently records an annual earning of $26,346,666 after penning down a 4-year $110 million deal in 2022.

The financial juxtaposition between the two athletes prompts questions regarding the valuation of players in different fields of sports. Thus, the contrast of $70,026 in their contracts sheds light on varying league structures and revenue streams between the NBA and the Premier League. Simultaneously, it put into focus the overall impact of each star in the worldwide context of the games.

Those disparities might have resulted in this significant difference between their deals. Interestingly, Brunson’s contract is presently deemed as a bargain following his recent rise with the Knicks, further undervaluing KDB’s status. So, this comparison showcases the global influence of the NBA as well as the effect of the American market on competitive sports.

A glimpse into the rise of Jalen Brunson and Kevin De Bruyne

The New Jersey-born’s recent form of 27.1 points per game and 6.4 assists per game aided his rise as an NBA superstar. Ahead of it, the 6ft 2″ guard played a key role in defeating the Utah Jazz in the postseason while representing the Dallas Mavericks. Last season, the Knicks star contributed immensely in helping the franchise proceed to the second round for the first time since 2001.

De Bryune shared a nearly similar upward trajectory since joining the Citizens in 2015. Currently, he is the third-highest assist provider in the history of the league (104) while holding the record for joint most assists in a single season (20). In the process, Ginger Pele has won the Premier League title 5 times, the FA Cup twice, and the UEFA Champions League once.

Both of them started their career off as high-potential talents in their realms of competitive games. Yet, both initially struggled to create an instant impact with their former employers. Eventually, one of them reached the peak while the other one continued to aspire to be there one day.