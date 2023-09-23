Kevin Durant’s $500,000 Donation Has Mother Wanda Tearing Up Following Gym Renovation: “Grateful To My Son For His Generous Heart”

Kevin Durant made big news when his foundation decided to donate $500,000. In December 2022, the Kevin Durant Family Foundation gifted half a million dollars to Bowie State University’s Athletics Department. 9 months after the revamping of the basketball and athletic facilities, Wanda Durant recently visited the HBCU. Speaking about her son’s generosity, Wanda dished quite a heartwarming speech.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant’s bond with his mother, especially after his father left them, grew stronger. Ever since he was a young kid, KD knew that basketball was his calling. Despite several hardships, Wanda did everything she could to support her son’s dreams. While receiving the 2014 Most Valuable Player award, the Slim Reaper had a touching speech dedicated to his mother – the “real MVP’.

Wanda Durant speaks about her son’s generosity

Nine months ago, Kevin Durant decided of donating $500,000 to Bowie State University. Now that the university has been renovated, Wanda Durant visited the new state-of-the-art facilities. During the ceremony, KD’s mother spoke highly of his philanthropic and off-court activities. Apart from revealing to be proud of her son’s generosity, Wanda even asked budding athletes to learn a few things from Kevin’s inspiring journey.

Advertisement

“When I sit and think about my son playing at this very gym at age 9, I never thought I would be here this day. I am grateful to my son for his generous heart. To all of the athletes here I want you all to take a look at Kevin’s life, not for what he’s doing on the court, but who he is as a young man. Not for what you read and post, but for what he had to overcome to become the Kevin Durant that you know.

Kevin Started basketball at age 7. Before you all knew Kevin, Kevin worked 12 long, hard years to prepare for the NBA. So your journey is not going to always be easy. Everyone is not going to recognize who you are. No one may not even know the hard work that you put in. But if you continue to persevere, let your dreams soar higher than the skies above and know that the sky is only the beginning,” Wanda Durant said.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cxgd8qzS_Xr/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

KD never attended the Bowie State University. However, growing up in the area, he did spend a lot of his time on the court of the university. Hence, the Phoenix Suns star made the decision to donate such a hefty amount.

The Durantula represented the National Christian Academy, the Oak Hill Academy, and the Montrose Christian School during his four-year stint in high school. Before declaring for the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant spent a year at the University of Texas.

Advertisement

KD’s philanthropic activities

Kevin Durant is one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. The man has won two NBA Championships, two Finals MVPs, an MVP, and several other accolades. However, Durant’s contributions go further beyond his accomplishments on the court.

Since getting drafted into the league, Easy Money Sniper has donated several millions of dollars for charitable purposes. More popularly, KD pledged to donate $10 million to the children in his home community in 2018.