Kevin Durant and $6.4 billion worth Nets owner pool in their money for a new sports team

Kevin Durant is in the middle of exiting Brooklyn. However, this hasn’t stopped KD from doing business with Nets owner Joe Tsai!

There are a number of athletes in the modern world that are both sportsmen as well as businessmen. Seeing the enormous amounts of money they earn, it comes as no surprise that they make the transition.

This is particularly the case in the NBA. The likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James are shining examples. Another great example is Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

KD has made a number of smart investments and purchases. This includes his companies, Thirty Five Ventures, and Boardroom, as well as his minority ownership in the MLS side, Philadelphia Union.

Announcing Thirty Five Ventures, the new home for @KDTrey5 & @richkleiman‘s business and philanthropic endeavors: https://t.co/BfIswQe8yD — 35V (@35Ventures) November 12, 2018

As things stand, Durant the basketball player is currently looking for ways out of the Brooklyn Nets. However, this hasn’t stopped him from doing business with his team’s owner, Joe Tsai.

Kevin Durant join Nets owner Joe Tsai and others as an investor in the Premier Lacrosse League

Kevin Durant is certainly a savvy businessman. The two-time NBA Champion has invested his money wisely and has accumulated a net worth of close to $200 million.

One of the reasons he has been so successful is his ability to separate his personal feelings from his business ventures.

A clear example of this is clearly seen in his most recent investment. Despite being in the middle of trade discussions with his current team the Brooklyn Nets, Durant has partnered up with Nets owner Joe Tsai and other investors in the financing of the Premier Lacrosse League.

News: @PremierLacrosse League raises a new undisclosed round of financing led by The Chernin Group. New investors include: — WWE

— 35 Ventures ft. @richkleiman/@kdtrey5

— Pomp Investments ft. @JoePompliano

— Wheelhouse Entertainment — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) July 21, 2022

A testament to KD’s maturity, as he seems to have put aside his current trade request away from Brooklyn in the interest of furthering himself as a businessman.

