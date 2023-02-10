“Kevin Durant and Chris Paul Create History Even Before Sharing an NBA Court!”: Phoenix Suns Brought Together 4x Scoring and Assist Champions

Apr 25, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives past Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant’s arrival in Phoenix has distinguished himself alongside Chris Paul prior to the two-time NBA champion sporting the franchise’s colors.

At 1 A.M. on February 9th, the basketball spectrum was left astounded in the wake of a blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

The trade sees Durant and TJ Warren make their way to Pheonix, while the Brooklyn Nets received Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and a 2028 draft pick.

The astonishing aspect of the trade was the Suns’ hierarchy’s competence in retaining their most valuable assets, Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton, and Chris Paul. The ultimate heist.

The trade perfectly encapsulates why supporters love the NBA. The trade guarantees the Phoenix Suns as a pivotal NBA championship contender against some of the best rosters contending for an NBA title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Despite these facts, an incredible piece of information supersedes the aforementioned statement about the new partnership in Phoenix involving Point God Chris Paul and renowned scorer Kevin Durant.

Also Read: “Kendrick Perkins Lies for a Living!”: Kevin Durant Retaliates After Former NBA Champion After Kyrie Irving and Nets Statement

Chris Paul and Kevin Durant make history preliminary to playing a single game!

Durants advent as a member of the Suns’ organization has already created history. The former NBA MVP will now be teammates alongside Chris Paul. Paul has a reputation for impeccably conducting a team’s offense.

With Durant and Paul forming an alliance, the pair have created history by establishing themselves as the first pair of teammates with four scoring and assist titles. Unprecedented.

4-time scoring champ, Kevin Durant, joins 4-time assist champ, Chris Paul. This will be the 1st instance of a 4-time scoring champ and a 4-time assist champ playing together. pic.twitter.com/nlgjAA9bq2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 9, 2023

Paul’s vision, awareness, and IQ have guided him in capturing four assist titles. In addition, he has engraved his name into the history books, sitting third in the All-Time assists leader board with 11283.

His new teammate, Kevin Durant, is credited for being a prolific scorer. KD has been an offensive threat his entire career and has accumulated four scoring titles for his brilliance.

Suffice it to say, the Suns faithful will be ecstatic with their latest recruit.

Also Read: “Sorry Magic Johnson, You Got it Wrong”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Expresses Happiness About LeBron James Passing His 38,387 Points Tally, Dismisses Notions of Resentment

Can KD help CP3 win a championship?!

Although Durant’s tenure in Brooklyn has been a cataclysmic failure, it doesn’t deprive him of the credentials bestowed upon him as an individual player. Make no mistake, the Slim Reaper is just as great as the years he captured his championships, if not better.

While the Phoenix Suns’ substantial concern will revolve around their lack of squad depth, the franchise has nonetheless concocted a super team. With DeAndre Ayton and Chris Paul as their third and fourth options, respectively, the Suns starting five will no doubt be an arduous obstacle to overcome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

To align a talent as illustrious as Durant beside Booker, Ayton and Paul will be a terrifying sight for opposing teams. Without a shadow of a doubt, the Suns are the current favorites to capture the 2023 NBA championship.

Also Read: Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Bucks? Lakers’ Potential Starting Lineup Might Consist 8x NBA All-Star