“Kendrick Perkins Lies for a Living!”: Kevin Durant Retaliates After Former NBA Champion After Kyrie Irving and Nets Statement

The NBA was taken by storm last night. On the last day of the NBA Trade Deadline, Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns. Days after the Nets moved Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, they also moved KD.

Breaking: The Phoenix Suns are nearing a blockbuster trade to acquire Kevin Durant, sources tell @wojespn. The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four firt-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren. pic.twitter.com/QadcfPHNfw — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2023

This marks the third superstar that the Nets have traded within the last year. On the 2022 Trade Deadline, the Nets moved James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. At this point, the fans can’t figure out whether to blame the superstars or the franchise.

Kendrick Perkins tried to help them assign some blame, but failed at it.

Kevin Durant slams Kendrick Perkins for his ignorant comment

When the news broke out about Kevin Durant being traded to the Phoenix Suns, the entire NBA community was taken by surprise. No one expected the Nets to move Durant, at least not this season.

A former NBA player took it to Twitter to share their two cents about the situation in Brooklyn.

I’m no GM, but if you have KD, Kyrie, and James Harden, and you end up trading all 3 but don’t get back any all stars in return, you have failed as an

organization. #BrooklynNets fans should be livid at #JoeTsai and #SeanMarks pic.twitter.com/SSHf9Yq3jD — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) February 9, 2023

This was shared on Instagram by one of the pages. Kendrick Perkins chose the comment section to launch an attack. He claimed KD and Kyrie made all the decisions in Brooklyn, and they must be blamed for the same.

Durant replied and shamed Perkins for lying. KD even went as far as to tell Perk to have some honor.

KD and Perk on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/ULsYbu9G1K — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2023

Well, none of us were behind the scenes in Brooklyn. No one knows what actually went down, but if any information comes out about the same, you know where to tune into!

Kyrie and KD’s time in Brooklyn

In the summer of 2019, the Nets managed to nick away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving from the Knicks. However, that didn’t prove any good for the Nets. In the three seasons they had the two superstars, the furthest they went was the 2nd round of playoffs. The duo won one playoff series in their tenure together. On top of that, they also had the front office scramble their younger talent to acquire James Harden, who left the team after a year.

Now, Kyrie and the Nets front office had genuine troubles. First the vaccination stance, then the anti-semitic views, both hurt the organization. However, with KD, the trade was a little sudden and unexpected. I guess the front office wanted a clean slate with lesser pressure on their wallet before they decided on their future.

