“Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are out, why’d we even watch?”: NBA Twitter reacts to Christmas Day schedule being messed up as MVPs sit out

The NBA Christmas schedule will be missing many big names due to the covid outbreak and injuries with the possibility of absentees to increase in the future.

With Covid-19 once again striking the NBA, the league has had to make major adjustments to difficulties posed by the virus. Numerous players have entered the health and safety protocol and many teams are missing several players for the exciting Christmas schedule planned by the league.

Big names such as Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Trae Young, Luka Doncic are among the notable stars to be unavailable for the festive period.

As it stands, the Christmas schedule has some stellar fixtures with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Brooklyn Nets, the Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, and the Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz.

NBA Twitter reacts to big names such as Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis missing for the festive period

Several players from a majority of teams have entered the health and safety protocol after Covid once again sweeps across the NBA causing the league to make contingency plans in order to maintain their schedule as planned.

All of these teams are missing several players who have entered the health and safety protocol including Kevin Durant, James Harden, Giannis, Jordan Poole, Trae Young, Kyrie Irving, and Andrew Wiggins.

All I want for Christmas is a healthy Lakers team — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 22, 2021

The NBA by next week. pic.twitter.com/VtduBrQIDX — Oruny (@OrunyChoi) December 22, 2021

NBA Christmas games are about to start looking like summer league with a few stars sprinkled in. A bunch of has beens, neverwases & wannabes in a weird & uncomfortable round of pickup games. Showcase will be a day long apology & some begging to come back after the surge is over. — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 22, 2021

NBA commissioner Adam Silver just said the NBA won’t be shutting down because, “The virus will not be eradicated and we have to learn to live with it.” Welcome to the party, pal. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 21, 2021

