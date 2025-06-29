mobile app bar

“Was Going to Fight Him”: Larry Bird Opened Up On Magic Johnson’s First Trip to His Home on David Letterman’s Show

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Hall of Fame Earvin Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday, November 22, 2009.

Hall of Fame Earvin Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in Kansas City, Missouri, Sunday, November 22, 2009.

Credit
IMAGO / Newscom World

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were already prominent NBA superstars when they teamed up for an iconic Converse commercial in 1986, but the experience proved to be more than a money maker for the pair of Hall of Famers. Though both players had already been individually signed to Converse, the joint campaign significantly elevated the brand’s visibility. The “Choose Your Weapon” commercial featured Bird in Celtics green and white and Magic in Lakers purple and gold, each promoting their own version of the shoe.

At the time, Converse was attempting to maintain its dominance in the basketball shoe market, facing growing competition from Nike and Adidas. The Converse Weapon was marketed as a high-performance shoe designed for elite athletes, and the Bird-Magic partnership gave it instant credibility.

Filming the commercial also gave Magic and Bird a new perspective on one another. The Lakers legend notably had to travel to Larry’s hometown of French Lick, Indiana, for the shoot, which he was far from excited about. To be fair, Bird wasn’t exactly ecstatic about welcoming Johnson, either.

“I had my brothers there and I was going to fight him,” the Celtics great said during a March 2024 appearance on David Letterman. “If I couldn’t whip him, surely one of them could.” But the actual truth was, most of the Birds and the whole town of French Lick were all clamoring to meet the superstar point guard.

“My mom was pretty good about it; she was all excited. My brothers were all excited; they loved Magic,” Bird admitted. “The town was excited about having come to our hometown. You know, come from a small town, it’s pretty big news … But he came in and we shot this commercial. My mom fixed lunch, and it was neat.”

Magic and Larry obviously knew each other from their numerous battles on the court, but they didn’t really know each other before their Converse collaboration. It proved to be the beginning of a lasting friendship between the two, a unique addition to their longstanding rivalry.

“It’s accurate,” Magic said when Letterman asked if this experience sparked their friendship. “We didn’t really say much once I arrived. We actually had never really interacted before. So we got to the basketball court, shot the first half of the commercial, then it was lunch break.”

“And so I’m going back to my trailer thinking I’m gonna eat alone and he’s gonna go,” the five-time champion continued. “He said, ‘No, Erving, come on up, my mom fixed lunch.’ … I said, ‘Okay, cool’ … So we go up to the house, and his mom just greeted me at the door with a big hug and that just sort of calmed me down.”

Bird’s mother also claimed Magic was “her favorite player”, which only made him feel even more comfortable in the foreign environment. All it took was a freshly made lunch and a hug from mom to make him feel like part of the family. But Magic explained that what really brought him and Bird together were their similar upbringings and values.

You’d never know it from the way they competed on the court. But in the later years of their respective careers, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were actually buddies. It only took one iconic Converse commercial to spark what would become a closely-knit friendship that has now spanned decades.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these