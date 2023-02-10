“Kevin Durant Loves the Game”: Chris Paul and Monty Williams Are Excited About the Suns’ New Superstar Addition

Amidst all the noise of Kevin Durant being a guy who is always looking to form Big-3s in the NBA, one that people keep forgetting is his love for the game of basketball which pulls back the 13x All-Star from all his severe injuries in a much better way than any others.

The #2 pick of the 2007 NBA Draft has now joined the Suns in a trade that saw him and TJ Warren come to Phoenix. Meanwhile, the 2021 Finalists had to give up Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, 4 future first-round picks, and a pick swap.

But that’s a big win for the Suns if we believe Monty Williams and Chris Paul.

“Kevin is the hardest worker I’ve been around. Tim (Duncan), Kevin (Durant), Patrick (Ewing), guys who I’ve watched over the years,” Coach Williams said recently.

He continued, “and there are other guys that are right there, but that was the thing that stood out to me: the love for the game, the approach to the game, getting up early, staying late — like all of that stuff, even as a young guy, star, superstar, whatever. My time with him in USA Basketball and OKC has been consistent in that regard.”

Chris Paul has some kind things to say for his new teammate Kevin Durant

Much like KD, CP3 also had the opportunity to play with some of the best basketball players of all time since he joined the NBA back in 2005. So, he can tell who really loves the game, and he believes Durant does.

The Slim Reaper before being the 2x Finals MVP was a 4x scoring champ. The Point God is a 5x assists leader in the NBA. The latter has already enjoyed his last two seasons playing behind Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, and now KD too in that mix? Here is what the Point God has to say about it.

“A lot of emotions.” “I talked to ‘Kal on my way to the game.” “I’m excited. I’ve known KD for a long time.” “Just somebody who loves the game like that.” Chris Paul react to blockbuster deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder to Nets for Kevin Durant. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yrgwPRTYU0 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 10, 2023

Do you see what’s common in the statements of Paul and Williams? KD’s love for the game. CP is not retiring anytime soon if it works out.

How has the West changed in the last week?

Even though the Western Conference has the defending NBA champs (Warriors) getting themselves ready for contention, MVP favorite Nikola Jokic playing better than ever with the Nuggets, the teams from the East looked better until last week.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were leading the Nets for the best record in the NBA since Steve Nash’s sacking, the Boston Celtics had the league’s best record, and the Bucks and the Sixers were gaining momentum for the top-3 spots as well.

But, Irving’s move to the Mavericks opened floods gate to what would be remembered as some of the biggest transfer deadline day moves of all time. Yes, not one, but multiple.

And most of the moves made Western Conference teams much stronger than their Eastern counterparts and probably have made the West more watchable once again. Let’s see if it turns out the same way on the court.

