“Kevin Durant is the one guy more talented than me”: Joel Embiid couldn’t believe James Harden left KD to force a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers at first

The James Harden trade saw possibly the NBA’s greatest offensive hub moving from alongside Kevin Durant to teaming up with Joel Embiid.

Both Ben Simmons and James Harden would’ve thought it exceeding unlikely that they’d be swapping places – at least in June 2021. The Beard seemed ready for another deep playoff run on the triple-headed Brooklyn Nets.

Ben Simmons, meanwhile, looked likely to end up as a trade asset on some Western Conference team. However, Daryl Morey was able to work an exemplary trade that’ll probably result in some exciting playoff basketball.

James Harden and Joel Embiid together present the biggest pick-and-roll threat in basketball by a countrymile. They have already gained a ton of chemistry in their limited number of games shared on the floor.

Joel Embiid says Kevin Durant is the one guy at his height who he thinks is more talented than himself

Joel Embiid was the latest guest with Draymond Green on the Warriors legend’s podcast show with The Volume network. The MVP candidate was feeling himself throughout the talk, though he made sure to signal his respect for everyone in basketball.

One guy who the Cameroonian thinks is really a standout from the rest of the crowd is Kevin Durant. The Easy Money Sniper recently came back from injury and subjected the Philadelphia 76ers to a blowout loss – their first in the James Harden era.

Embiid also has other instances of suffering at the hands of KD from the past. As a result of this history, and because of Durant’s very obvious skill level, this is what he had to say:

“I always say that I really believe in myself. As far as talent and what I can do on the basketball court – especially skills, you know, when it comes to my size and everything.”

“If there is one guy for that size to be able to do what he does on the floor – that’s the one guy that I’m like ‘Yeah, he’s more talented than me.’ Because the guy is 7 feet, and he can do everything on the basketball court.”