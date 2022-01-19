“Kevin Durant isn’t the best player in the NBA, Giannis is”: Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett snub LeBron James from ‘best in the world’ debate as they argue over the Bucks and Nets superstars

Kevin Garnett claims that Kevin Durant is currently the best player in the world while Paul pierce believes that to be Giannis.

The title of ‘best NBA player in the world’ is quite the subjective. Sure, including guys like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis, Steph Curry, and Nikola Jokic in that conversation is a given. However, someone saying Chris Paul is right up there with those goliaths shouldn’t be looked down upon as he has been playing like the literal definition of MVP for the Suns.

The current NBA MVP ladder has Giannis at number one with Nikola Jokic trailing at number 2. given that Kevin Durant is currently out for 4-6 weeks due to an MCL sprain, it’s safe to say that his MVP candidacy for 2022 is getting slimmer by the day.

Also read: “Klay Thompson is inventing a new TikTok dance on the sidelines”: Warriors sharpshooter was ‘caught’ gyrating his knees in preparation to enter the game

Being the MVP and being the best player in the world aren’t exactly synonymous for the masses. KD may not win this year’s MVP but a majority of the players in the league today would believe either him or LeBron James are the current best in the world.

According to Paul Pierce however, this may not the case.

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on Kevin Durant and Giannis.

Given that Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were in the league for as long as they were and enjoyed the amount of success that they did, it’s safe to say that they know more than a thing or two about players’ greatness.

Kevin Durant and Giannis are clearly in the running, amongst others, for the unofficial titles of ‘best in the world’ and the two Celtics greats chopped it up over who they think deserves that title.

Also read: “Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards are having a Kevin Durant-James Harden type of connection”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Wolves duo tie the Nets pair for a special feat

‘The Truth’ believes Giannis, being the freight train that he is, is clearly the best in the world, claiming him having 26 and 11 is an ‘off-night’ for the ‘the Greek Freak’.

Garnett on the other hand, is of the belief that Kevin Durant would beat Antetokounmpo 1v1 on any given day. Their conversation on who the best in the world was soon divulged into the classic, ‘Who you got 1-on1?’

No conclusion was reached on who the best was or who was better 1-on-1. A majority of the public believes the guy who Kobe Bryant couldn’t figure out on defense would be the victor in this hypothetical 1v1.