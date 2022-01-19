“Klay Thompson is inventing a new TikTok dance on the sidelines”: Warriors sharpshooter was ‘caught’ gyrating his knees in preparation to enter the game

Klay Thompson seemed to have been in the zone while on the sidelines as he continually rotated his knees to loosen them up.

Klay Thompson returning from a torn ACL and Achilles tendon 2 and a half years later for the Golden State Warriors was undoubtedly one of the best moments of this 2022 NBA season. The sharpshooting guard was dearly missed by fans and of course, his teammates who most certainly are glad to have the second Splash Brother back.

In merely his 5th game from those two devastating injuries, Klay dropped a season high 21 points on 3-8 shooting from beyond the arc, something he did in his first game back as well. Thompson does seem to have lost a slight step on the defensive end but the fact that he’s still a long-range sniper is enough for fans at the moment.

Also read: If I wanna eat a hot dog, I’m gonna eat a hot dog, If I see a girl walking in the arena, I’m gonna try to get that number: Gilbert Arenas shows why his nickname was No Chill Gil on the latest episode of Unwritten Rules

Last night’s game saw the Dubs easily dismantle the Pistons’ lacking defense, especially in transition. Steph Curry did seem to have some discomfort with his left hand but ended up dropping 18 points on 11 shots.

Klay Thompson and his warmup routine.

Amidst the Warriors taking care of business in Detroit, Klay Thompson was having his minutes staggered. During one particular moment where the boat enthusiast had to come back in for play, he was seen hilariously gyrating his knees to help himself warmup before taking to the floor.

Introducing the next TikTok dance 😂 pic.twitter.com/sRpMleeHqc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 19, 2022

Also read: “The idiotic Russell Westbrook trade, Anthony Davis getting hurt, THT over Alex Caruso, and thinking DJ and Ariza could help”: Bill Simmons questions the buck being passed to head coach Frank Vogel for some of the front office decisions

Now, warmups are usually to each their own. There is absolutely no shame in contorting your body in a way that makes you feel comfortable in that region of your body. It’s just that, that doesn’t take away from the fact that this is a rather comical warmup technique in terms of pure motion.

Given that Klay Thompson did have a knee injury in the past, it’s great seeing him take care of it the right way.