Kevin Durant Kendall Jenner: Is KD Dating The Reality TV Star?

Kevin Durant and his romantic escapades have been speculated on for years on end now. Never having been married, KD makes sure his personal life stays personal unless he deems otherwise. Amidst his secretive way of life, new rumors have circulated regarding his potential involvement with Kendall Jenner.

The claim here across social media platforms is that Durant is currently in a romantic relationship with Jenner. It’s easy to make claims such as this with no context and no proof. This supposed ‘breaking news’ was credited to ‘TMZ Sports’ by the account that posted about it first.

‘NBACentel’ was the account that was first on the scene to post this update on the two superstars’ lives. At this time, there has been no statement released from either Durant or Jenner’s camps regarding this.

Report: Kevin Durant and Kendall Jenner are reportedly dating. (Via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/tZuCIeudVv — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) January 20, 2025

Verdict

This news is 100% fake. Once again, social media patrons have been fooled by the ever infamous ‘NBACentel’. They have been notorious for propagating unfounded rumors across X for well over a year now and kudos to them for being able to consistently farm engagement and reasonably dupe the general public.

No, Kevin Durant is not dating Kendall Jenner. ‘NBACentel’ gave credit to ‘TMZ Sports’ for this news but this was done to simply make the statement look more presentable and provide more authenticity to it.

‘X’ rolled out a new feature recently where accounts that post content such as this are given the ‘parody’ label next to them on each tweet. Surprisingly, this is not the case with ‘NBACentel’ and this could be contributing to users falling for their constant fake news attempts.

Why was this rumor chosen to be propagated?

It’s quite obvious as to why KD of all superstars was chosen to be included in this rumor next to Kendall. Devin Booker, who is Durant’s Phoenix Suns teammate and good friend off the court, was in a relationship with the model from 2021 to 2023, with rumors of them rekindling their romance in 2024.

This was an attempt to play off that narrative and perhaps pit KD against his own teammate. Most of the league, especially Durant (he coined the term ‘centel’d’) is aware of ‘NBACentel’. So, if this ‘news’ reaches Booker by any chance, a simple conversation would be enough to set things right.