Zion Williamson And Kendall Jenner: Fake ‘I Like Chocolate’ Comment From Pelicans Star Goes Viral

Zion Williamson recently caught all the attention but not for his 36-point outburst or for the fact that the New Orleans Pelicans won four games in a row. But, fans were trolling Williamson for his fake “chocolate” exchange in Kendall Jenner’s Instagram comment section.

The parody account, “NBACentel”, shared this fabricated screenshot of an exchange between Williamson and Kendall Jenner. As seen in the graphic, the American supermodel added a chocolate emoji as one of her post’s caption. The edited image showed that Williamson commented on the same post “I like chocolate” and Jenner replied with a couple more chocolate emojis.

Interestingly, this is a fake exchange between the two celebrities. Naysayers have used this post to attack the Pelicans forward for weight. Considering the recent narrative regarding Zion’s physical appearance, the detractors have used this post to attack him for being overweight.

Apart from online trolls, several personalities from the basketball world have also been critical of Williamson for his weight. Among many others, Stephen A. Smith has been one whose words have been harsh on the Pelicans star. A week before, the ESPN analyst didn’t mince his words when he stated that chefs in New Orleans would look for Williamson as the latter would eat the whole “table”.

Zion Williamson addressed the criticism coming his way

Following a subpar performance in the In-Season Tournament’s semifinal, Zion Williamson was massively criticized for not being in the peak physical condition to play basketball. From Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe to Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal, every analyst was critical of Williamson’s weight.

During the Pels’ very next fixture, the former Duke Blue Devil erupted for a season-high 36 points. After leading NOLA to a 121-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Zion addressed the comments that Shaq and Chuck passed. Further, Williamson also spoke about the criticism that he was receiving from the media.

CJ McCollum has been one of the few people who has stuck by Williamson. Ever since McCollum was acquired by the Louisiana side, he has defended the youngster from all doubters. Reiterating himself, the guard took a dig at the media personnel who criticized the highflyer.

Zion hasn’t been as bad as he’s been advertised. Yes, he’s only averaging 22.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game but gradually, the 6ft 6″ star is finding his rhythm. With a majority chunk of the regular season still remaining, Williamson has ample time to make a positive impact on the franchise.