Kevin Durant Rejects the Idea of Being 2nd Option to Amen Thompson with Brilliant Comeback at Fan

Kevin Durant has had his way with fans and the media alike. His indifference to their various tactics of detraction and hate seem to have no effect on them. Now, on his 5th team [Houston Rockets], he’s a seasoned veteran when it comes to dealing with them. So much so that direct comparison between teammates does not bother him in the slightest.

Advertisement

“That’s why I reply. Your opinion means nothing and I HAVE to consistently tell you that. Not just you. Most people on here.”

That was a response from KD to a fan on X not too long ago. A perfect symphony of words strung together to showcase just how much Durant does not care about what the ‘average Joe’ thinks of him online.

So, when a ‘fan’ went at him for his place on the Rockets, it’s clear that he wouldn’t get all too perturbed. “Idgaf what you do [Kevin Durant], you better pass my brother Amen Thompson the f***** ball. He is the 1st option, you 2nd,” said user Rachaun Thompson on Instagram.

At first, it was unclear what the relation was between Amen and Rachaun given that they share the same last name. Luckily for fans, KD cleared that up. “He [Amen] told me he don’t even know you.”

As kids would call it these days: Durant didn’t allow himself to get ‘ragebaited’ by Rachaun. It’s clear that even as a 36 year old, the 2x Finals MVP is far and away the best offensive option on the Rockets. Amen has shown otherworldly flashes on the offensive end but isn’t ready to surpass KD as the first option on a championship contending team in the Western Conference.

Amen is excited to play with KD

Amen’s archetype is one that most certainly can benefit from playing alongside Durant. A high-flying, uber-athletic, two-way slashing wing is exactly the kind of guy any scoring forward like KD needs by their side in the frontcourt.

“He’s going to make my life a lot easier,” said Amen. “He’s one of the greatest players ever, one of the best scorers ever. Definitely going to be passing it to him a lot. They’re going to be double teaming him, so I’m going to be cutting off the back of it.”

Durant is sneakily one of the best passers into the backcut. Amen coincidentally is one of the best backdoor finishers in the NBA. This one play between the two could open up a world of opportunities for them on the offensive end.

Another nifty stat is that the ‘Slim Reaper’ and Amen led the league in defensive field goal percentage last season (minimum 500 shots defended). Amen was at 40.7% while Durant was right on his tail at 41.1%. So, it’s safe to say it isn’t just one side of the court where this duo is going to wreak havoc.