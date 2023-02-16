Nikola Jokic Passes Magic Johnson With Incredible Triple-Double Feat In Nuggets’ Win Over Luka Doncic And Co

Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets cantered to a neat win against the Mavericks as the 2-time MVP passed Magic Johnson.

Many onlookers believed that this would be the breakthrough season for the Denver Nuggets. It’s been a while coming for the Mile High City fans.

They first burst onto the spotlight at the NBA Bubble, staging two improbable comebacks from 3-1 down. Jokic and co eventually lost in the Conference Finals 4-1 to the champion Lakers, but they’d made their statement amply well.

However, disaster struck in the second half of the 2020-21 season in the form of an injury to Jamal Murray. The Canadian suffered an ACL tear that ruled him out for 18 months.

Denver had to make do without Michael Porter Jr for the next season as well. Porter Jr missed time with back problems of his own, diagnosed since his Draft medical.

However, with a 41-18 record at the All-Star break, they look primed for a deep playoff run. Murray and Porter Jr are both back in action, and Jokic looks to be in the form of his life.

Nikola Jokic wins 25 straight games with a triple-double, passes Magic Johnson

The Nuggets started off a bit sluggishly, as did the Mavericks tonight. Luka Doncic had 17 points in the first quarter by himself, but no other player was hitting shots.

That changed in the next period as the Nuggets compiled 35 points of their own while holding Dallas to just 19. This difference blew up even more in the following period before the Mavericks woke up.

Ultimately, Nikola Jokic walked away from the game with stats of 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Serbian had himself his 21st triple-double of the season.

It marked 25 straight games with wins for the Nuggets when Jokic has a triple-double. This helped him break the previous win streak record with triple-doubles held by Magic Johnson.

Magic won 24 straight from 1984-87 in triple-double performances. His Lakers won 2 championships within that period as Magic won Finals MVP honors in 1987.

Can Jokic and his Nuggets go all the way this season?

Many fans believe that the Phoenix Suns have the most talent among all the Western Conference teams this season. The acquisition of Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade has given them their most potent roster ever.

However, they have a few concerns of their own to deal with. Their 3 best players have all suffered injuries this season. Any more injuries will make it tough to establish chemistry before the playoffs.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, are among the most cohesive teams in the league today, if not the most. Their offense hums along smoothly with Jokic dictating play from the high post and getting everyone great looks.

That will be Denver’s chance to put their stamp on proceedings. They seem like the best bet to take the Suns down in a playoff series as things stand.