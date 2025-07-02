Kevin Durant Shut Down Georges Niang’s ‘Shoot More 3s’ Trash Talk To Allow His Teammates To Flourish

In today’s NBA, the game is mostly about spacing, pace, and the three-point shot. Players like Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant can play their natural game and still thrive. Others rely more on the system, cutting off screens, spacing out for open looks, and taking what the defense gives them. This modern system caters heavily to shooters, encouraging teams to launch threes at a historic rate. But not everyone believes that more threes automatically lead to smarter basketball.

During an appearance on LeBron James and Steve Nash’s Mind the Game podcast, Durant recalled a moment from a game against Cleveland. Georges Niang, who then played for the Cavaliers, started chirping at KD during a stretch when he had hit a couple of midrange jumpers, even though the Suns were still trailing by 15.

Niang advised the future Hall of Famer to shoot more threes, something not many NBA players would dare to do. After all, Durant is one of the greatest scorers of all time and knows exactly what he’s doing. Niang didn’t hesitate. He was likely trying to get under his rival’s skin, but KD shut him down quickly.

“He’s like, ‘You need to shoot more threes.’ I said, ‘No, these dudes around me need to shoot more threes. I need to play my game,” Durant said. The former Golden State Warriors star went on to explain that when he attacks the midrange, the defense naturally collapses, which opens up the perimeter for his teammates.

So instead of jacking up contested threes to quiet Niang or pad his stats, Durant chose to play within his rhythm. That’s how he creates the best shots for the team. He emphasized that he’s not against shooting threes, but his approach is about balance. He prefers to play inside-out, believing in drawing attention, reading the defense, and creating for others. He just wants to play the best basketball he can.

That philosophy led to a deeper conversation on the podcast about the midrange shot. Nash emphasized its importance, saying, “The midrange has never been more important. It just has to come from the right dudes.” He pointed out that the court is spaced by role players who can chuck threes whenever they’re told.

So, the star player on the team must score from mid-range, or else the scoreboard wouldn’t move, especially in playoff situations. Durant pointed out that late in games, when everything slows down and teams lock in defensively, not every possession has to end in a three-point attempt. A solid midrange look from a star is more dependable than a rushed three. He did the same during his time with the Warriors, resulting in two NBA titles.

“You pass up a good mid-range shot to get a worse shot,” Nash added. Threes have overpowered the game over the last decade, thanks to players like Steph Curry and James Harden; there’s no doubt about that. However, according to these veterans and legends, what the game needs today is the right balance of different levels of scoring.