Basketball

“Kevin Durant straight mossed LeBron James during flag football!”: Nets superstar caught a wild touchdown pass over ‘The King’ in a Team Durant vs Team LeBron game

“Kevin Durant straight mossed LeBron James during flag football!”: Nets superstar caught a wild touchdown pass over ‘The King’ in a Team Durant vs Team LeBron game
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
“Totally agree Tyreek Hill, why not chase Michael Jordan for 7 rings?”: Tom Brady and the Chiefs indulged in Super Bowl trash-talk before the Bucs QB backed it up last year
Next Article
Suresh Raina which team in IPL 2022: Is Suresh Raina playing IPL 2022?
NBA Latest Post
“Kevin Durant straight mossed LeBron James during flag football!”: Nets superstar caught a wild touchdown pass over ‘The King’ in a Team Durant vs Team LeBron game
“Kevin Durant straight mossed LeBron James during flag football!”: Nets superstar caught a wild touchdown pass over ‘The King’ in a Team Durant vs Team LeBron game

Kevin Durant channeled his inner Randy Moss against LeBron James in a friendly yet competitive…