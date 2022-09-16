Kevin Durant was asked the weirdest question by a suspicious reporter, gives the most brilliant answer imaginable

Kevin Durant was once asked a series of… weird questions, and his answer to them couldn’t have been more brilliant

Kevin Durant, man. What are the Nets going to do about him?

Of course, as of now, Brooklyn has decided to keep him, despite his trade request. But, unless they win a championship, we’re guessing his demand to leave is only going to grow further.

The good news is, the Nets do actually have a roster to win now. You have the Durantula and Kyrie Irving, who are offensive juggernauts. And, while Ben Simmons isn’t the best scorer at all, his playmaking and defense most definitely deserve quite a bit of praise.

Overall, it’s looking pretty darn good for him, irrespective of how he feels about his surroundings.

Speaking of how he feels though, he was quite happy when he first arrived at the franchise. And during one of his first interviews, a certain suspicious reporter asked him quite the question which had KD deliver one hilarious answer.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Kevin Durant is asked why his nickname is the way he is

And no, we aren’t referring to the name ‘Durantula’ or the ‘Slim Reaper’. No, we’re talking about ‘KD’.

You don’t believe us? Just take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“Why do people call you KD?” KD’s response is hilarious 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/D8UEgYw3VP — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 15, 2022

Now, the ‘reporter’ has been confirmed to be David Letterman, a former host of a late-night talk show, so it is very much possible that he was just trolling.

But, given his answer, we doubt Kevin Durant knew about it. And that is exactly why this is as hilarious as it is.

However, on the other end, perhaps this is part of the reason why this man has such a horrible relationship with reporters.

Well, at least we got a hilarious little moment out of it all.

